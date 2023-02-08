Prince Harry’s Reportedly Received ‘Incentives’ From the Royal Family to Attend King Charles’ Coronation

TL;DR:

The royal family’s reportedly given Prince Harry “incentives” to go to King Charles III’s coronation.

They include a “high-profile” seat and the royal family’s word Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t lose their titles.

Prince William is reportedly apprehensive about Prince Harry attending the coronation.

King Charles III and Prince Harry | Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images

A report says Prince Harry’s getting some encouragement from the royal family to attend King Charles III’s coronation. Ahead, the “incentives” supposedly on offer to get the Duke of Sussex to England in May 2023. Plus, how Prince William reportedly feels about the possibility of his brother attending and an “added incentive” to go.

The royal family’s reportedly offered Harry good seats and assurance on titles as ‘inducement’ to attend the coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

According to a Mail on Sunday report, Harry’s received “inducement” for him and Meghan Markle to attend the coronation.

First, a “high-profile seating position” for the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6 in London, England. Second, confirmation the pair gets to keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

“The idea that he would just attend the coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter,” a “source” said. They continued, saying Harry may eventually give up his titles voluntarily. However, he’s not fond of having them “forcibly stripped.”

Additionally, Harry, the “source” claimed, doesn’t like being viewed as the “two ‘problem princes'” along with Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, Harry has demands of his own as the countdown to the coronation continues.

Prince William supposedly doesn’t trust Harry not to steal the spotlight at the coronation

Amid the reported “incentives,” the Prince of Wales reportedly isn’t keen on his younger brother attending the coronation.

William’s said to be concerned Harry will pull a “stunt” by way of a walkabout to put the spotlight on him instead of their father, King Charles. As for where the king stands on Harry’s attendance, royal experts and reports both put the 74-year-old as steadfastly wanting his youngest son there to him crowned.

A royal author says seeing pregnant Princess Eugenie is an ‘added incentive’ for Harry to go to the coronation

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, and Prince Harry | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition to the “incentives,” there’s another potential plus to attending the coronation. It may be a good opportunity to see Princess Eugenie, according to Ingrid Seward, Editor-In-Chief of Majesty Magazine.

Eugenie, 32, is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, after a January 2023 pregnancy announcement. “If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May,” Seward said, “there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself.”