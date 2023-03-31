Prince Harry’s Surprise U.K. Trip Proves He and Meghan Will Receive ‘Ice-Cold’ Reception if They Attend Coronation, Commentators Claim

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have not revealed if they are attending King Charles III’s coronation as their spokesperson would only confirm they received an invite saying in statement: “I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

But Harry did travel to the U.K. for a court hearing in his privacy case against Associated Newspapers Ltd. on March 27 and many wondered if he was going to try and meet with his father or brother while he was in town. They did not meet with Harry and commentators believe that is a sign of things to come for the Duke of Sussex and Meghan if they attend the coronation.

Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and King Charles did not see each other when duke was in town

Given his ongoing rift with his family, some thought Harry would use the trip as an opportunity to have a face-to-face meeting with King Charles and Prince William, but that didn’t happen.

William was more than 100 miles away from London at his Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, and the king was said to be “too busy” to meet with Harry before traveling to Germany on March 29 for a planned state visit. According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the king didn’t have time for his son, who he rarely sees.

“I’m told Charles was never expecting to see Harry,” Larcombe said, adding, “Although he was in the country, Charles was too busy with Germany and the cancellation of his trip to France.”

Commentator says that signals the Sussexes will get ‘ice-cold’ reception at coronation

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen claimed the king is “still furious” with his son for the bombshell accusations Harry made in his memoir, Spare.

Andersen told Fox News Digital: “Even if Harry did wish to reconcile ahead of the coronation, it’s highly doubtful he’d get a warm reception.”

Host of the Di for Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield agreed and believes the fact that Charles did not make any time for Harry during his surprise visit “was a stark example of consequence.”

“The king’s diary is typically built months in advance. [But] the idea that the king had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy,” Schofield said via Express. “He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry’s grievances are petty. If Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation, they should bring their parkas because things are going to be ice cold.”

Reason Meghan will likely attend ceremony with Prince Harry

According to Schofield, Meghan and Harry will attend the event together because the duchess really “wants that tiara moment.”

“I think they’re both going to come because Meghan wants that tiara moment,” Kinsley opined. “It’s been a long time since [Meghan] got to wear something sparkly on her head. They need to remind the world that they are associated with the royal family” because that’s their “business” and has become “their sole brand.”

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6.