Prince Harry is known as the Duke of Sussex title but not HRH; any traces of that were wiped clean by the palace.

Three years after his crushing exit from the royal family, Prince Harry‘s HRH title has been deleted from the clan’s official website. Also changed are other elements of Harry’s biography and its placement among other prominent members of the House of Windsor.

Prince Harry photographed in 2023 in London, England | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry is no longer known as His Royal Highness

While Prince Harry has retained his title as The Duke of Sussex, he no longer uses the HRH title. Therefore, three years after exiting his work as a royal family member, the moniker was deleted from his official profile on the royal family’s website.

The website refers to Harry as The Duke of Sussex, a title he was awarded upon marrying Meghan Markle in 2018. Subsequently, several other tweaks to his biography have been made as well.

Before the change, Harry was referred to as the youngest son of the Prince of Wales. A necessary edit to his profile was made since his father, Charles, is now king, and Prince William is the Prince of Wales.

Today, the youngest son of the Prince of Wales is five-year-old Prince Louis, son of William and Kate Middleton. The website explains Harry’s place in the royal family: “The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne and the younger son of the king and Diana, Princess of Wales.”

Wherever Prince Harry was once referred to as His Royal Highness has now been replaced by the title of Duke. These edits are currently in place.

Buckingham Palace acknowledged some of the information on the royal family website was outdated

Prince Harry and Prince William appear together at the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London, on July 1, 2021 | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In a statement released to Sky News, Buckingham Palace acknowledged that some information reported on its website was outdated. Changes have subsequently been made, they revealed.

“The royal family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the royal family,” the statement said. “Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

Also out of date was King Charles’ new title as monarch and Camilla Parker Bowles’ as Queen Consort. Before the change, the couple was still called the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles and Camilla ceased using both titles upon Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022. Charles and Camilla became king and queen consort, and their titles were solidified publicly with a coronation in May 2023.

Prince Harry’s placement on the royal family website has also changed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s placement on the royal family website has also been altered. When they first wed, the couple were up at the top. They placed behind Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, then-Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

However, since leaving their royal lives behind, Harry and Meghan’s placement has fallen below everyone on the site. Harry and Meghan’s biographies lie just below that of Elizabeth II’s cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

There is only one person lower than them in the biography section of the site, Prince Andrew. King Charles’ brother was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022.

Elements of this story were reported by Royal UK.