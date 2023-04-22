Prince Louis Doesn’t Have to Worry About ‘Pressure to Behave Impeccably’ at the Coronation Because of King Charles

Sure, Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest might be expected to be on his best behavior at King Charles III’s coronation. Although if the young royal does act up, a body language expert says it’s OK. Why? Because the king’s own behavior wasn’t “impeccable” at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

Prince Louis has a history of misbehaving at royal events



He might be one of the youngest children in the British royal family, but Louis has an illustrious and oftentimes hilarious history of getting rambunctious. He memorably became an internet sensation in June 2022 for his Platinum Jubilee weekend antics.

First, Louis garnered attention for his facial expressions on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Queen Elizabeth. Then he went viral for defying the Princess of Wales in a supposedly sugar-induced moment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales even commented on Louis’ behavior with a cheeky message.

Charles didn’t have ‘impeccable’ behavior at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, OK if Louis gets ‘playful’

According to body language expert Judi James, Louis could get a pass if he acts up at the king’s coronation. Because, after all, Louis’ grandfather had his own moments at the queen’s 1953 coronation.

“As Charles contemplates and plans for his own coronation, he might need to be reminded what his young self was doing at his mother’s coronation back in 1953,” James told Express, noting it marked his first-ever “public bad mood.”

“Charles was mainly a well-behaved child but this iconic pose” — head in the hand — “showed he was able to illustrate his sense of boredom during the ceremony,” she explained.

“Little Louis might be under pressure to behave impeccably at his grandfather’s coronation,” James added. “But if he does get rather playful perhaps someone could remind Charles his own behaviour [sic] wasn’t always impeccable.”

Including Prince Louis in the coronation may help Prince George later in life

Though William and Kate are reportedly waiting until closer to coronation day to decide on Louis’ attendance at the ceremony, doing things together is supposedly their “brand.”

“The whole brand of the Waleses is very much, ‘We’re a family, we do it all together. We do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future,’” Angela Mollard told Sky News’ The Royal Report.

Not only does it mean a shared family experience it could be valuable when George, second in the line of succession, becomes king.

Taking Louis means he’ll have “a memory of the coronation,” Mollard explained. “So when his big brother takes on that role, he and Charlotte are there to support him.”

The coronation is on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

