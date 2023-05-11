Did Prince Louis Prove Everyone Wrong With a ‘Masterclass in Good Behavior’ at King Charles’ Coronation? Body Language Expert Weighs In

Ever since Prince Louis showed off his big personality during the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, royal fans can’t get enough of the little one’s adorable antics. Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) youngest son is quite the character so everyone was eager to see just how he would behave at King Charles III‘s coronation.

Now, a body language expert has analyzed how little Louis acted that day before he disappeared behind the scenes to be entertained by palace aides.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert discusses Prince Louis behavior during lengthy coronation ceremony

The ceremony to crown Louis’ grandfather ran for two hours which is a long time for a 5-year-old to sit still. Therefore, there was a point when the prince disappeared to get a little break behind the scenes. However, before his exit Louis behaved so well, and that continued when he returned to his seat as the ceremony came to a close.

“Louis really did show his grandad how it should be done,” said body language expert Judi James, referring to a famous photo of Charles at his mother’s coronation in 1953.

“Going back 70 years, the young Charles was seen looking bored and tetchy, prompting the Queen Mother to pull him back from leaning over the balcony, whereas Louis stood upright and straight-faced, singing the anthem from memory and with enthusiasm, and only doing a couple of yawns to suggest he was anything but enthralled,” the expert explained per Yahoo.

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis seated in the front row at King Charles’ coronation | YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

James also pointed out well-behaved the other Wales children were as well with some saying they put on a “masterclass of good behavior.”

Prince George was in the ceremony as one of the king’s pages of honor. He “clicked to attention as he stood with Charles’ train” during the procession down the aisle of Westminster Abbey and was immediately ready to hold the monarch’s robe as the king moved between various chairs.

Charlotte, meanwhile, sat with her parents and helped look after her little brother during the service.

Royal fans saw Louis’ personality come through when he was on the balcony

Prince Louis watching a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of King Charles III | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After the ceremony ended, Prince Louis was on the balcony at Buckingham Palace and delighted fans with his funny faces and moves.

At one point he made a pout and another time appeared impressed with all the pomp and circumstance. The young prince was also seen screaming at the top of his lungs, which led to a chuckle from his mom and sister. Louis also waved to the crowds below with enthusiasm.

The prince participated in his first royal engagement with his family

To the disappointment of some, Prince Louis did not make an appearance at the Coronation Concert with some noting that it was past his bedtime. But he was out and about with his family the next day for his first royal engagement.

Prince Louis of Wales tries archery while taking part in the Big Help Out | DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The engagement was part of the Big Help Out — a nationwide volunteering initiative marking the end of the coronation weekend.

The Waleses visited the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough near Windsor where Louis was seen helping fill a wheelbarrow with sand, operate a digger with his dad, and try his hand at archery.

