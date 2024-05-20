The Prince of Wales has many similar attributes to that of his mother, the late Princess of Wales.

Prince William is often compared to his mother, Princess Diana. During a visit with the Army Air Corps, he personified her spirit as confidently spoke with troops after his father, King Charles, named him Colonel-in-Chief.

The official Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared a video of the moment Prince William was named Colonel-in-Chief by his father, King Charles. He held the position for 32 years prior. The handover was called a “special day” in the clip’s caption.

The video’s caption reads, “Spending time hearing about the important role of battlefield helicopters and aircraft in the British Army. And returning to the Apache for an Army Air Corps capability demonstration.”

Charles presented William with the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. Service personnel watched the handover at the Army Flying Museum in southern England.

Many of the account’s Instagram followers believed the Prince of Wales behaved similarly to his late mother in the clip. His easy and personal interactions with Corps members demonstrated this behavior.

“He’s a hit and very cool as a person. He suddenly appears like a ghost of emotions and surprises people at eye level. This is William, who has a lot of his mother, Lady Diana,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Brilliant! Prince William, once again, you show yourself to be a man of character, compassion, integrity, and heart—attributes your mother Princess Diana shared,” penned a second royal follower.

“William, you are amazing and worthy of the position you hold. Kate and the kids must be so proud of you, as the country is, and your Mum would be too,” noted a third royal watcher.

However, Prince William is different from Princess Diana in one fundamental way

Prince William and Princess Diana were photographed in May 1995 | Laurent SOLA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In an interview for British GQ, Prince William discussed his work as a helicopter pilot and his late mother, Princess Diana. After seeing how royal life affected her, William admits to handling his role in the royal family quite differently than the late Princess of Wales.

“The thing is, you can’t bring all your baggage everywhere you go. You have to project the strength of the United Kingdom – that sounds ridiculous, but we have to do that,” William began.

“You can’t just be carrying baggage and throwing it out there and putting it on display everywhere you go. My mother did put herself right out there, and that is why people were so touched by her,” he continued.

“But I am determined to protect myself and the children, which means preserving something for ourselves. I think I have a more developed sense of self-preservation.”

William added that at the time of the 2016 interview, he was in a “better place” in dealing with Diana’s death than he was in a long time. He felt he was able to “talk about her more openly.”

“I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly and honestly, remember her better, and publicly talk about her better. It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage,” William explained.

Therefore, William has built a solid foundation to handle the many mounting pressures that come along with his royal role. Taking the Colonel-in-Chief appointment from his father is one of those responsibilities.

What does the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps do?

The royal family’s official website explains the ceremonial role of the Army Air Corps Colonel-in-Chief. Historically, a royal patron holds the position.

This role is not operational. Nor can William issue orders. However, he will be informed of the regiment’s regiment’s activities and regularly visit its units.

The Prince of Wales is a veteran, having served in the Army for seven and a half years. William was a Platoon Commander in The Blues and Royals before completing flying training in the Royal Air Force. He subsequently served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, spending three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales.

Prince William lives in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with his wife, Kate Middleton. They share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.