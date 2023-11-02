Prince William is used to interacting with the public, as he often makes royal appearances that require him to do so. But he had an awkward yet quick-witted response to someone commenting on Kate Middleton's looks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for more than a dozen years, and the two have spent a total of two decades together. Through the years, William has likely had to dodge a comment or two about his wife; while most people speak so highly of her, every once in a while, an awkward comment comes through that William has to deal with.

And once, when that time did come, it was actually caught on camera. While it was all in good fun, William did get a little bit awkward and dodgy when someone told him that his wife’s looks were “not bad.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

The royal family is constantly interacting with the public. William is no exception, and as he inches closer to the throne, he’s making more and more public appearances to secure his popularity level when he does become king. Back in June 2023, William visited the Oak Cancer Centre, a cancer treatment and research center that helps fight the disease. While there, he interacted with a number of patients, and some of William’s time there was filmed.

William struck up a conversation with a patient and his wife, and it turns out the patient had quite a sense of humor. While the man’s wife was chatting with William, the man suddenly chimed in with, “And your wife’s not bad,” — a cheeky comment suggesting the man thought Kate was attractive. William laughed and had a quick-witted response that diverted the conversation. “He’s a chatty one — the nurses have got their eye on you,” William joked. Interestingly, William said nothing of Kate’s appearance to the man and just simply made a quick, somewhat awkward yet appropriate spin on the man’s words.

Prince William visiting the Oak Cancer Centre in 2023 | Kin Cheung/WPA Pool/Getty Images

It appears the man at the Oak Cancer Centre was just trying to have a playful time, and William certainly didn’t seem offended by the comment. But in dealing with the public, William has been exposed to a number of interesting comments through the years.

Recently, on Prince Harry’s birthday, William was out at a royal engagement and interacting with fans. Of course, it didn’t take long for someone to mention that it was Harry’s birthday, and the fan asked William if he’d forgotten about his brother’s birthday. Once again, William’s response was quick, shutting down any room for discussions of tension. “It is his birthday today; you’re absolutely right, it is,” William responded. “No, I’ve not forgotten.”

Kate has been subject to questions and comments about Harry and Meghan as well, with a fan once asking her back in 2018 if she was excited about Harry and Meghan being pregnant with their first child. She answered with poise and what appeared to be genuine excitement. “Absolutely,” Kate said. “It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.” Of course, the excitement the couples have for one another seems to have slowed down through the years.