Why Prince William Can Never Speak Out No Matter How Much Prince Harry Attacks Him

Following Prince Harry‘s TV interviews, Netflix docuseries, and what he included in his memoir Spare, the duke’s relationship with Prince William has become even more strained and some believe it’s now beyond repair.

Many royal watchers also feel that Harry only took the shots he did at his brother because he knew William couldn’t respond to the allegations and it’s likely the Prince of Wales never will. Read on to find out why.

Some of the allegations Prince Harry made against Prince William

Prior to the release of the Duke of Sussex’s book, he made some allegations about William in his and his wife‘s documentary Harry & Meghan.

In one episode, Harry claimed that he was “terrified” when his sibling upset him during an emergency royal summit the late Queen Elizabeth II called for in January 2020. The younger prince said William was “screaming and shouting” at him in the meeting to discuss the Sussexes’ future as working members of the royal family. Also, in the documentary Harry showed a text to Meghan supposedly from William which Harry appeared hurt over. However, viewers never got to see what the message actually said.

And then there’s what Harry put in Spare about William physically assualting him during a heated arguement. In Harry’s version of events, William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.” According to the Duke of Sussex, the then-Duke of Cambridge “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Why Prince William can’t counter those claims

It’s easy to throw verbal gerenades when you know that other person won’t respond and Harry knows that William won’t refute his claims. The reason for that is because it’s not the royal way.

Some thought Harry and Meghan went too far with a few of things they said about the Prince and Princess of Wales and that would trigger a brief statement like the one the queen issued after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

But the family has usually followed that old “never complain, never explain” policy. Therefore, the Prince of Wales will not say anything and hope that dignified silence speaks volumes. So no matter how much his sibling pushes him, you won’t catch William and his wife doing a sitdown with Oprah to give their side.

What William did say following Harry’s physical assault charge in ‘Spare’

Three days after the release of Spare, Prince William visited Liverpool University Hospital and responded to some words of encouragement from a patient there.

Patient Sylvia Staniford grabbed William’s hand and told the Prince of Wales: “Keep going, keep going. Scousers love you.” The prince smiled and replied: “Yes, I will.”

When relaying her story to Hello! Staniford insisted that was an indirect response to Harry. She said: “Of course, that was a reference to Harry. He knew what I was talking about.”