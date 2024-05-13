Prince William and Kate Middleton have not attended a royal event together since Christmas. The Prince and Princess of Wales of have been working through Kate’s cancer diagnosis, and the princess has taken time away from the spotlight to focus on her health.

Of course, plenty of royal fans remain concerned about Kate, and each time William attends an event, he’s always asked about his wife. He continues to remain optimistic and provide subtle yet helpful updates on Kate’s condition.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William says Kate Middleton is ‘doing well’ when asked about his wife

Kate disappeared after Christmas 2023, and eventually, people began to notice. About three months later, the princess revealed in a social media video announcement that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment. She asked for privacy, and nobody has bothered her since. However, it’s unclear how much time away from the spotlight Kate will need; her cancer type remains unknown.

In the meantime, William has continued to push through royal duties while also helping take care of Kate and the kids. And when William visited St. Mary’s Community Hospital in the Isles of Scilly on May 10, he was asked how Kate is doing. His response was simple yet helpful: She’s “doing well.”

William has been asked many times how Kate is doing, and his response remains the same: she’s well. And while that on its own doesn’t say much, some other words from the prince give more clues. He also said during his visit that he and his family will likely return to the Isles of Scilly later this summer for a little vacation, so while that did not directly refer to Kate’s health, it was a sign that she’ll be healthy enough to get out of the house.

Kate Middleton has remained totally out of the spotlight

There were a few moments where Kate was spotted riding in a car and one alleged trip to a farm market, all of which happened prior to Kate revealing her diagnosis. But since making her announcement, the princess has not been seen at all. There have been no photos released since her video, and she has not been spotted in a car or out and about whatsoever.

While nobody is asking questions, the same thing remains on everyone’s mind: How is Kate doing, really? It’s impossible to know, and for now, we must continue to give her some privacy as she recovers. But another good sign: Prince William made the trip out to the Isles of Scilly, and further travel suggests that he is not as concerned about leaving Kate home. That could mean she is on the up and up.