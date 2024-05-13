Prince William’s kids behave just like any other children, so the occasional fight is imminent -- but there is one that happens almost every morning before school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are entering those childhood years where life starts to get a bit more complicated. The sibling fights, time spent with friends, and other pre-teen struggles might not outshine all of the beautiful moments of raising a family, but they certainly add a new layer to parenting. And as far back as 2021, William explained how Prince George and Princess Charlotte, now 10 and 9 respectively, have been getting into more and more brief sibling arguments as they get older, and he recently highlighted a “massive fight” that the kids have almost every day.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William details the ‘massive’ music fight between George and Charlotte

Back in 2021, George and Charlotte were just 8 and 6, respectively, but they were already starting to learn their own tastes and interests, and music is definitely something they have continued exploring. But for William and Kate, it’s been difficult as the two children have very different music styles and like to both listen to their desired music while eating breakfast and getting ready for school. In a 2021 podcast appearance on Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk podcast, William explained that George and Charlotte were already showing different interests.

“What I’ve been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family’s love of music,” Prince William said of his kids, according to Express. “Most mornings there’s a massive fight between [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] George as to what song is played. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one and another day it’s someone else’s turn.”

William continued, “So, George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music.” William added that Prince Louis, who was only a toddler at the time, certainly enjoyed dancing — but he likely didn’t have quite the same opinions on music as his big brother and sister.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all seem close

People can’t help but look at William’s relationship with his brother, Prince Harry, and hope that the same never happens between the Wales children. George, Charlotte, and Louis are all fairly close in age, and as they get older, people will keep an eye on how their relationships develop.

The royal children don’t make too many appearances together, but they do seem to get along well when they’re out in public. They guide one another, as lip readers have sometimes even decoded the kids helping to give each other instructions while they’re in public-facing engagements. We can only hope that the three kids (as well as Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) continue to remain close as they grow up and don’t have the falling out that William and Harry did.