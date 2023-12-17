The Prince of Wales shows his protective side when he encounters a photographer during a family outing with the Princess of Wales and their kids.

As the future king and senior member of the royal family, Prince William has spent his entire life in the spotlight. Therefore, everything he does and says while out in public is seen by millions around the world. The Prince of Wales usually handles himself very well in almost every situation he’s in. One video that has been circulating on the internet though shows a side of William most people haven’t seen after he runs into a photographer he believes was lurking around his property looking for him and his family.

The confrontation occurred when William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were out riding bikes with their three children. Several videos of the incident that were posted online were quickly taken down. But a few still remain including a snippet recently uploaded to TikTok.

Video that shows Prince William enraged with photographer

The latest TikTok video titled “Epic clash! Prince William confronts paparazzi,” was posted on Nov. 29, 2023. It has racked up more than 16,000 views as well as hundreds of likes and dozens of comments with the majority praising William for “protecting his family.”

“Good for William!” one wrote.

Another agreed: “Good for him. Respect”

“Watching out for his family. They need time alone like anyone else,” a third person said while a fourth added: “Everything has got its limits. Leave them alone”

A full-length clip of the confrontation has been shared on other platforms with commenters agreeing that the photographer was in the wrong, writing: “This road is deserted. It’s Saturday. Why is this photographer there … to make money. William has the right to privacy and to protect his kids.”

And another user opined that the person with the camera “is not sorry [or] he would have stopped filming straight away … well done William.”

Royal author and commentator Robert Jobson spoke about the encounter on True Royalty’s The Royal Beat saying: “When it comes to his family, [William] is a lion. He was out on the Sandringham estate when they were all having a bike ride. A photographer was seen … William went steaming over and really ripped him off and told him what he thought, and the police moved him on.

“He is fiercely protective of his children and that’s right. Everyone has their moments. You can’t be this perfect couple all the time in public.”

William leaves photographer with a poignant message

While it’s not seen in the TikTok clip, other versions of the video capture William’s parting shot to the photog before he and his family departed.

As he begins to ride away on his bike, the Prince of Wales turns back around to the paparazzo and says: “Thought you guys had learned by now.”

It’s believed he was talking about his late mother, Princess Diana, who was constantly pursued by photographers and died following a car crash in Paris as she and her companions tried to flee the paparazzi chasing them on motorcycles.