Prince William Only Harbors Resentment Toward Prince Harry Because of Harry’s Words About Kate Middleton, Royal Insider Claims

Prince William and Prince Harry have not been on good terms in years, but it reportedly has less to do with their own relationship and more to do with Harry's word about William's wife, Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been on bad terms for several years. Tensions between the brothers reportedly started not long after Harry started dating his now-wife, Meghan Markle. William seemed to think Harry rushed into things with Meghan, and when the royal family didn’t come to Meghan’s defense against the press, the couple stepped down from their royal duties.

Now, one royal expert says that William’s resentment toward his brother doesn’t actually stem from anything other than the words Harry spoke about William’s wife, Kate Middleton, after leaving the royal family.

Prince William’s resentment toward Prince Harry reportedly stems from words about Kate Middleton

William and Harry were close enough growing up, though some say the two were never as close as the public wanted to believe. But things only went further south when words were spoken about William’s wife, Kate Middleton. Harry recounted in his memoir that William was highly offended for Kate when Meghan accused Kate of having “pregnancy brain” when Kate accidentally made Meghan cry.

And apparently, Harry’s words about Kate after that — including when Meghan told the story in greater detail during the couple’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview — only worsened William’s feelings toward his younger brother. Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert who claims to have close sources within the palace walls, told Fox News that much of William’s problems with Harry come from Harry speaking candidly about Kate. “A significant amount of William’s unhappiness toward Harry revolves around Harry and Meghan discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within ‘Spare,’” Schofield said, referring to Harry’s memoir. Schofield also said that “William and Catherine do not receive regular updates on Harry and Meghan and that the couple has “made it a point to distance themselves. Meanwhile, Harry is defiant and will insist that there aren’t any ‘difficulties.’”

Will Prince William and Prince Harry ever reconcile?

It seems that both brothers have problems that stem from treatment of their wives. Harry did not appreciate that William wasn’t supportive of Harry moving quickly with Meghan; when torn between a loved one and the one you love, tensions often rise. And William, on the other hand, didn’t appreciate Harry’s open words about his wife. Both men seem to have chosen their wives over their brothers, so perhaps it does all depend on Meghan and Kate to bring the family back together.

There isn’t much said about Meghan and Kate’s relationship. Rumor has it the two women don’t get along too well, but would things be different if Harry and William didn’t take the other’s words so personally? It’s hard to say. Harry has mentioned that he does believe there is room to reconcile. He said he first wants his father and brother to take accountability for their own actions, but based on the fact that the men haven’t spoken much, it’s hard to believe either party is going to budge and apologize first. Maybe for the sake of the couples’ five combined children, who don’t have a relationship as of now.