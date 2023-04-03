Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 3 Cutest Flirty Moments

Prince William and Kate Middleton have had many subtle flirty moments over the years without over-the-top PDA involved. Royal fans love to spot their sweet loved-up moments and here are three times the couple has been seen feeling flirty.

1. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared ‘flirtatious’ moments at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service

William and Kate had a few “flirtatious” moments during the 2023 Commonwealth Day service, according to body language expert Judi James. The expert told The Mirror that Sophie Wessex’s “playful shoulder bump greeting” at the ceremony appeared to “set the tone.”

She explained, “It seemed to set the tone for the new Prince and Princess of Wales, who were spotted exchanging some grins that were fondly bordering on the flirtatious during the service.”

James noted, “At one point Kate leant over to point to the place William should have been on his song sheet and he replied with a rather sweet suppressed smile, followed by a small bounce on his heels to signal a moment of happiness.”

The body language expert added, “Kate was also seen chatting to William during one of the musical numbers and his grin in reply looked equally cheeky.”

2. Kate and William showed a small bit of PDA during a Boston Celtics basketball game

During Kate and William’s visit to Boston in 2022, they went to a Boston Celtics game where they were spotted displaying rare PDA.

James told The Mirror at the time, “Kate and William’s show-stopping ‘touch and clutch’ gesture at the basketball might have defined them brand-wise as a close, romantic and rather sexy couple to people in the US.”

The body language expert added, “Kate has placed a hand on his thigh here and William has responded with a signal of endorsement by placing his hand over hers and clutching it in a way that hints at gratitude for the backup.”

3. The Prince and Princess of Wales had a cheeky moment at the BAFTAs

Royal fans loved seeing a more obvious moment of flirty PDA when Kate was spotted giving her husband a pat on the butt on the BAFTAs red carpet. Vogue magazine posted a video of the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tap on Instagram.

James analyzed the cheeky PDA, telling The Sun they “do look much less inhibited with their PDAs now they have moved up the royal pecking order.”

She pointed out how the “bottom pat from Kate also showed where some of the power behind the scenes might lie.”

James noted the couple was “totally relaxed and openly excited to be doing full glam on the red carpet” at the awards show. “They used more eye contact than usual and their touch rituals had increased to create a suggestion of flirting.”

She added, “This seems to be Kate showing she should not be fitted into any mold, with her Hollywood-style glamour and her very cheeky gesture to her husband.”

