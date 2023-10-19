Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Decided to ‘Put Their Children First’ In Surprising Decision About the Monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been working hard to raise their children while also focusing on the future of the monarchy. The Prince and Princess of Wales have made the decision to put their children ahead of the royal family's future by making some surprising recent decisions.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been the faces of the British royal family pretty much since they wed back in 2011. The two met in college, and despite going through a handful of hiccups during their early relationship, they came out stronger than ever and have now been married for more than a dozen years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five; and the two have made the definite decision to put their children before themselves — and even before the monarchy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton will focus on their children ahead of the monarchy

William and Kate have slowly been taking measures to ensure their children have the most private lives possible. The family moved out of Kensington Palace last year in an effort to keep the kids away from the royal chaos; all of the children started at a new school last year, too. Now, William and Kate have made the decision to travel as little as possible, with Express reporting that tabloids in Australia suggest the couple has “turned their backs” on the country as a result of not traveling. Kate also recently made the decision to not attend the Earth Shot Prize ceremony in Singapore later this year — an event she has always attended with William in the past.

“William and Kate have been put in a very difficult position of choosing between the right path for their family or the future of the monarchy,” a source told Ok!. “Both are very important to them, but they have decided to put their children first while they are so young.”

The decision to limit travel likely wasn’t an easy one, but William and Kate are determined to keep their kids’ lives as normal as possible. “She feels it is important that they are grounded and have their parents with them.”

William, who grew up a royal of course, often traveled with his parents when he was young. The two reportedly don’t want that for their kids because it prevents them from living as the other children they know do.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Wales children will likely travel more as they get older

Right now, the kids are still young. And even as teenagers, their parents will likely want them to focus on school and building relationships with the other kids. However, the kids will probably have more freedom to travel with their parents as they get older.

The children are already starting to make more frequent royal appearances as William and Kate slowly introduce them to the spotlight. It’s typically either light-hearted events, such as a sporting event, or an important royal event, such as King Charles’ coronation, where George played an important role in his grandfather’s crowning. Louis is still a bit young, but he does appear at the annual Trooping the Colour alongside his other siblings; Charlotte and George are definitely getting more time in the spotlight as they get older, but William and Kate are taking it slow and being very picky about the events they allow their children to attend.