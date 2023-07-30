Prince William and Kate Middleton are royals first, but they still need their vacation time. The couple often looks to one small island off of England's coast to escape royal life.

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be one of the world’s most famous couples, but despite being so used to the spotlight, the two like to enjoy some downtime with their family as well. William and Kate are the parents of three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and every once in a while, the family just takes some time to themselves.

While they’ve traveled all over the world, it turns out there is a little island hidden away off the coast of Cornwall, England, that the family loves to visit to escape the throes of royal life for just a minute.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton take their family to Tresco in Southern Italy

The Wales family, as they became known after Queen Elizabeth’s death, often frequents Balmoral Castle in Scotland with their kids during the summer months. But when they want a true escape from their royal ways, they visit Tresco, which is a small island in the Isles of Scilly, a archipelago in Southwest England. According to Express, in 2022, William and Kate took the whole family to Tresco during the summer, where they celebrated George’s ninth birthday. The family also visited in 2020. There is no bridge connecting Tresco to the mainland, making it the perfect private escape for the couple.

Someone local to the island saw the royal family enjoying themselves quite a bit during their 2020 trip, telling Daily Mail: “William and Kate were both smiling widely and looked really happy and relaxed. Their bodyguards had big smiles, too. It was clear to see that it had been a really good holiday.”

“Kate, William and the children certainly will have made the most of how peaceful it is there, and the island’s residents made sure to leave them alone and not disturb their trip,” the local resident continued, with a royal source later saying that the family wanted a “quick getaway” before the kids’ school year started.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

What is the island of Tresco like?

Tresco is extremely small with fewer than 200 full-time residents. The island is only accessible by boat or aircraft, so it remains quiet and hasn’t grown into a popular vacation destination; that’s likely why the royals enjoy it. It’s known for its stunning beaches and water, and it’s commonly visited during the summer months when temperatures are at their warmest.

William and Kate reportedly stay at Dolphin House when they visit, which is a quaint cottage (though it’s actually quite large) with beautiful views and plenty of space and privacy for the family.

Some of the lodging is rather reasonably priced, hovering just over $300 per night, while other lodging can get quite expensive. The hardest part is actually getting to the island, given that it isn’t connected to the mainland, but it’s only 28 miles off England’s coast, so it isn’t too far of a ride. There are gardens to explore, plenty of beaches to see, spas and meditation classes, as well as bicycle and boat rentals. It seems to be quite a relaxing island, so it makes sense why William and Kate love to visit.