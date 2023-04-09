Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Intensified’ Body Language Shows They Are a ‘Strong Love Match,’ Expert Says

An expert examined Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, pointing out how their body language has “intensified.” According to the expert, the couple has shown signals they are ready to take on their future roles as king and queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language conveys ‘signals of love’ from their wedding, expert says

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Prince William and Kate in 2021, telling Express at the time how the couple displayed “signals” that indicate their happiness and “their approach to their future roles.”

She explained, “The signals of continuity and even a love that has matured and intensified over the last decade are important here in terms of the happiness of the couple and their approach to their future roles as king and queen.”

James continued, “William and Kate’s body language together provides echoes of their signals of love that we saw at their wedding, almost as though time, royal crises, and the birth of three adorable children has had no effect on their bonds as a couple.”

She added, “The only subtle change is in the signals of intense admiration that William now shows openly as he gazes at his wife and which could reflect the way she has stepped up recently to show herself as a source of strength and mediation in the royal firm.”

Body language expert looks at close moment between William and Kate that conveyed ‘bonds of togetherness and support’

The body language expert pointed to a moment when Kate and William seemed united during one Remembrance Sunday Day ceremony.

“Their torso closeness and their touch rituals looks relaxed and unforced,” James said. “The way that Kate uses a sweet clinging gesture to hold her husband’s fingers as he holds tightly onto her leg suggests their bonds of togetherness and support are mutual.”

She continued, “There are also echoes of the kind of shared fun we see from the couple when they are on royal visits together, especially recently when Kate’s laughter has clearly been important for William at a time when he could be feeling under added pressure.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a sense of humor, similar to the way Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth would laugh together, expert notes

James also pointed out how the couple shares humor and enjoys laughing together. “The pose with Kate’s dimpled smile shows they move closer to share a laugh and this suggests perfect team behavior as well as a strong love match,” she said.

The body language expert noted the way William and Kate share a sense of humor is reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

“As the queen and Prince Philip showed with their body language signals during their marriage, the ability to amuse one another and laugh together is a vital facet of a strong royal marriage,” James said.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.