Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for years, but they still had their share of bumps in the road during their relationship -- and one came when William abruptly canceled their plans.

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be happily married now, but that doesn’t mean the iconic royal couple didn’t have their share of problems throughout their relationship. As anyone who has spent two decades together would know, sometimes things in a relationship don’t always go as planned.

William and Kate hit a few bumps in the road in the years before William proposed, and they broke up twice; the couple’s more notable split came in 2007, though it didn’t last long. And while it might have seemed abrupt, the prince might have actually dropped a subtle hint to Kate that a breakup was on its way a few months before it actually happened.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2007 | Barry Batchelor/PA Images/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2007 breakup didn’t last long — but he hinted at it

William and Kate dated for many years before William proposed in 2010. The duo first met at the University of St. Andrews when they were just 18, and they began dating around age 20. For the next eight years, they had a mostly steady relationship, though they did reportedly split up twice: once in 2004 while still in college, and once in 2007.

But a few months before that 2007 split, William and Kate had supposedly made plans to spend New Year’s Eve together. 2006 was coming to a close, and like most couples, the two planned to ring in the new year in a fun way. However, according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, William called Kate just a few days before the holiday to cancel their plans; he said he was going to spend the new year with family. Kate was devastated and was reportedly left in tears over the cancellation. However, the couple continued dating into the new year.

But by spring 2007, William (who had reportedly had a conversation with his family around Christmas because he was unsure of his future with Kate )was beginning to seriously have second thoughts. According to Marie Claire, one of Kate’s former colleagues remembers the exact day the couple split. “Around the middle of the day, she was pacing the car park outside the office on her mobile,” the colleague said. “A few people noticed, because it’s a pretty unusual thing to do … Kate was walking up and down and looking upset as if she was having an argument. But she didn’t cry. Word went ‘round that it was William.” That appeared to be the moment William called things off; it was March 2007, only a couple months after the New Year’s Eve debacle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2007 | David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

Prince William came crawling back to Kate Middleton after both breakups

Though William might have been confused about what he wanted, his confusion didn’t last long either time. The prince reportedly broke up with Kate twice — and came crawling back to her on both occasions. The 2007 breakup, which was the more well-known of the two, saw Kate seemingly enjoying the single life, thanks to her sister, Pippa Middleton, who helped her get out on the town. It supposedly evoked feelings of frustration from William, who realized that he didn’t want Kate to be with anyone else.

William and Kate rekindled their romance just a few months after splitting, and of course, the rest is history. William proposed to Kate in Africa back in 2010, and they planned a wedding in just about six months. The couple tied the knot in 2011, and they have since welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.