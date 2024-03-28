The Prince of Wales has a 'special responsibility' to protect the queen's most significant contribution during her reign.

Prince William must attend specific historical events important to the royal family as heir to the throne. However, he has a “special responsibility” to the late Queen Elizabeth’s “most significant legacy,” according to one royal commentator.

Prince William continues Queen Elizabeth’s legacy by attending one key royal event

Prince William has dealt with intense family pressure for the past two months. His wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, are battling cancer.

However, William was still required, as a member of the monarchy, to attend several vital royal events. One, in particular, is intrinsically tied to Queen Elizabeth’s legacy.

“Prince William, as heir to the throne, has an extraordinary responsibility,” says royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams to GBNews. “In the absence of the King and of Catherine, it was essential that he attended the Commonwealth Day Service in Westminster Abbey with Queen Camilla.”

Since 1977, Commonwealth Day was celebrated on the second Monday in March. Elizabeth attended Commonwealth Day celebrations in London and a service at Westminster Abbey almost every year of her reign.

Why was Commonwealth Day so crucial to Queen Elizabeth’s reign?

According to the royal family’s official website, the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Day were significant to Queen Elizabeth. It says the commonwealth “exists to foster international cooperation and trade links between people all over the world.”

During Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, the countries of the Commonwealth grew from just seven nations to 56 members. The Commonwealth represents more than 2.5 billion people, more than a third of the world’s population, and it always was of particular significance to the late monarch.

“The Commonwealth changed significantly during the queen’s reign, with several realms becoming independent. Her Majesty and other royal family members often attended independence events marking the transition from realm to republic,” the royal family website reads.

Who currently heads the Commonwealth?

King Charles | Henry Nicholls/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

As Queen Elizabeth’s direct successor, King Charles currently heads the Commonwealth. However, his role was not inherited. Commonwealth leaders choose all future heads.

Therefore, it is not guaranteed that Prince William will succeed his father in the role when he eventually becomes the United Kingdom’s king. However, William will position himself to be nominated for the role by participating and having an interest in Commonwealth events.

“Although it is not automatic, he will likely succeed King Charles as its head. It is the Queen’s most significant legacy,” Fitzwilliams concluded.

Charles did not attend this year’s ceremony with Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, he did share a statement as reported by Reuters.

“Having recently celebrated my 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my life – a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride,” Charles said in his message.

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth.”

King Charles continues to receive treatment for cancer.