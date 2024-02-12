The Prince of Wales revealed that his wife is doing well, and discussed the level of care she has received since her abdominal surgery.

Prince William spilled details about Kate Middleton‘s recovery from abdominal surgery that were kept secret until now. The Prince of Wales tried to share some information while not revealing much about his wife’s condition.

Prince William said Kate Middleton is being looked after

Secret details regarding Kate Middleton’s recovery at home were revealed in a LinkedIn post. William discussed his wife’s health during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Trish Spruce, associate director of international recruitment at Yeovil International Recruitment, is now an MBE. Prince William awarded her a medal in February 2024.

Spruce wrote on Linkedin, “What an amazing experience, the castle was just breathtaking, everyone was so lovely to us as we were just in awe of everything. Prince William said that Catherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her, and they were amazing and kind.”

An MBE is the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. It is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organizations, and public service outside the civil service.

Kate Middleton wants to keep details regarding her hospitalization private

Buckingham Palace shared a message via Instagram regarding Kate Middleton’s hospitalization on Jan. 17, 2024. It provided some details regarding the health of the Princess of Wales.

It reads, “She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normalcy for her children as possible. Her wish is that her personal medical information remains private.”

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress where there is significant new information to share,” it ends.

Kate Middleton continues to recover

Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Per a second statement by the royal family on Jan. 29, Kate Middleton is recovering at home. She continues to “make good progress,” it reads.

On Feb. 10, The Daily Mail reported the Princess of Wales had moved to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. She will spend time there with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Richard Eden reports, “Catherine is recovering well,’ a friend tells me. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

Kate Middleton is not expected to return to public life until after the Easter holiday. Easter falls on March 31, 2024.