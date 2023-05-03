Prince William Urged to Reconcile With Prince Harry Even Though Anything He Says to His Brother ‘Could End up in the Public Domain’

With just days to go till King Charles III’s coronation, many are wondering what kind of reception Prince Harry will get from other members of the royal family, particularly his brother Prince William, when he returns to the U.K.

The Prince of Wales is said to be furious with the Duke of Sussex following the release of his Netflix docuseries and memoir Spare and has no plans to interact with his sibling. But someone who knows both the princes would like to see them reconcile at their father’s coronation even though there is the risk that what they talk about could be made public.

Prince William and Prince Harry watch as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is transferred to a hearse for its journey to Windsor | Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

King’s former aide says coronation is ‘perfect’ time for William and Harry to reconcile

Grant Harrold is King Charles’ former butler who worked in the royal household from 2004 to 2011. Speaking on the new talk-show series Red or Black from Lord Ping, he shared what thinks about Harry deciding to go to the coronation ceremony.

“Harry attending on his own is a good move and I think it’s sensible,” Harrold opined. “I think the majority of people will be glad he’s going to attend — if he does that turn up that is.“

The former royal staffer also said he believes the king’s coronation would be the perfect time for Prince William and Harry to reconcile saying: “I think it’s the perfect occasion for them to rebuild their relationship.”

Harrold explained that if he were William and it was his brother he would forgive him because “it’s family and I think family is something that is important. You only get one family. The tricky part is the trust. When you lose trust, it’s always difficult to get that back. History has shown that over time, things can be healed and it’s possible that is what will happen with this relationship.”

Prince William, King Charles, and Prince Harry walk behind The Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harrold admits it’s ‘tricky’ for William because what he says to Harry could be made public

Charles’s former butler did add that he understands it could be a “tricky” situation for William because there’s a chance that anything he says to Harry will be made public.

“I was hopeful at the queen’s funeral when we saw them together that this was the beginning of [a reconciliation], but obviously with everything that’s taken place with the documentary and the book, it’s gone the other way again,” Harrold said. “I’m hopeful that maybe [the coronation] is an opportunity. The tricky part for Prince William is that he’s aware that anything he discusses with Prince Harry, as we’ve now seen, could end up in the public domain.”

There have also been reports that other members of the royal family won’t talk to Harry about anything more than the weather so what they say doesn’t end up in the duke’s next book.

What Harrold thinks about reports that the princes won’t be seated near each other

Prince Harry seated in the second row at the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign | PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As for the reports that the brothers won’t be seated anywhere near each other during the ceremony, Harrold says that’s not a great look for the royals to portray to the world.

“Traditionally, the royal family sits together regardless of rank, whether it be senior or junior, working royals or non-working royals, they all sit in the same area,” Charles’ ex-butler stated. “I think if it was obvious [Harry] was sitting in a completely different part of the Abbey, then it wouldn’t be very great as it’d be very clear that’s what has happened. I believe I could be wrong, but I believe he could be sitting with other members of the royal family — possibly next to his brother and his sister-in-law, but certainly I’d like to think in the same area.”