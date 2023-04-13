Prince William’s ‘Double Cancer’ Sun and Moon Signs Reveal ‘Who He Truly Is on the Inside’ — Celebrity Astrologer

Prince William shares a sun sign with his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to an astrologer, the future king’s “double Cancer” sun and moon signs indicate his true personality.

The astrologer said sun and moon signs could indicate what kind of monarchy William and Kate Middleton will lead.

Prince William | Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

According to astrologer Inbaal Honigman, Prince William’s “double Cancer” sun and moon signs clearly define who the future king “truly” is. William shares a sun sign with his beloved mother, but his matching sun and moon signs give him standout traits. Here’s what Honigman had to say.

Prince William’s sun sign is Cancer, like Princess Diana

While speaking to Spin Genie, astrologer Inbaal Honigman explored William’s sun and moon signs. “The heir to the throne shares his late mother [Princess] Diana’s sun sign, which is Cancer,” she said. This could make the Prince of Wales “very devoted to … loved ones, a great parent, kind and compassionate.”

“Diana was a Cancer sun sign, which is a sign known for being loving, warm, empathic, and family-centered. Cancerians have a special way of relating to people, making everyone feel as if they’re part of the family, and they find it easy and natural to support others,” Honigman said while speaking about the late princess on behalf of BettingSites.co.uk.

How Prince William’s ‘double Cancer’ sun and moon signs might indicate who he is

Honigman said William’s matching sun and moon signs make him compassionate and reliable. “His moon sign is also Cancer, which tells us that the empathic and welcoming characteristics of this sign are who he truly is on the inside,” she explained to Spin Genie.

“As he is a ‘double Cancer’ and his sun and moon are the same sign, William would be a very dependable person, who can be relied on to respond to situations in a consistent manner, be it work or family challenges,” the astrologer added. “He treats everyone the same way, whatever their background.”

Furthermore, William’s “double Cancer” signs might help make the “modern dad” a good parent and employer. Honigman noted, “He would be a proud and doting dad and a caring and sympathetic boss.”

She concluded, “This is a lovely zodiacal placement for a monarch and reveals that William will be a just and peace-loving king when his time comes.”

Kate Middleton’s sun sign makes her a good match for royalty

Honigman also explained to Spin Genie how Kate Middleton’s sun sign makes her a good fit for William. “The Princess of Wales is a no-nonsense Capricorn. Her sun sign is focused and determined,” the astrologer noted. “Capricorns get stuff done.”

“It’s no accident that Catherine can carry out all her duties, manage a busy household and support the heir to the throne, all the while looking like she’s stepped out of a salon. It’s all in a day’s work for a capable Capricorn,” the astrologer added.

According to Honigman, Kate “comes across as kind and warm [because of] her moon sign, which she shares with her husband. “Princess Catherine’s moon sign is Cancer, just like William’s.”