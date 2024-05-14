Prince William spent two days in Cornwall which, per an expert, shows he's 'relaxed' amid Kate Middleton's ongoing recovery.

Prince William headed to Cornwall for two days in a visit that, according to a royal expert, bodes well for Kate Middleton’s recovery. They say it’s a sign the Prince of Wales is “relaxed” as his wife, the Princess of Wales, continues to undergo cancer treatment—and send the occasional thank-you note. Ahead, what William did on the trip, plus his brief update on how Kate’s doing.

William traveled to Cornwall for a solo visit on May 9

William, who returned to royal duties in April 2024, traveled to Cornwall for a two-day visit on May 9, 2024. Meaning he spent the night away from Kate, who is being treated for cancer after revealing her diagnosis in March 2024.

There, William checked up on his forthcoming housing project as part of the Duchy of Cornwall, a centuries-old private estate for the Prince of Wales. He also learned about water safety at Fistral Beach.

On May 10, 2024, the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Nigeria, William traveled to the Isles of Scilly, where he met with staff at St. Mary’s Harbor, and took part in a game of volleyball.

Later, he visited St. Mary’s Hospital, which is set to have a health and social care facility built on Duchy of Cornwall land. William rounded out the visit by meeting with local council representatives working on the facility.

The trip signaled William feels comfortable as Kate’s recovery continues

Traveling isn’t typically a big deal for William. It comes with being a British royal. However, William and Kate have focused on family time since the latter’s cancer diagnosis.

They, along with their kids, have largely hunkered down at home at Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, England, or in Norfolk, England, and their country home, Anmer Hall.

The family of five retreated to Norfolk shortly after Kate announced her diagnosis, returning to Windsor only when George, Charlotte, and Louis went back to school and William to royal duties.

Now, royal commentators have noticed that William spent a night away from Kate. According to royal expert Jennie Bond, it’s a sign Kate’s recovery is on the right track. It’s also not unlike Queen Camilla’s vacation during King Charles III’s own cancer treatment. (The king returned to public duties at the end of April.)

“It’s great news that William feels relaxed enough to stay away for a night,” she told OK! (via Mirror). “I’ve no doubt that Catherine’s parents will be staying with her.”

Kate’s family is said to be her “rock.” Her mother, Carole Middleton, has even become Mary Poppins-esque for helping out so much.

Even with relatives around for support during William’s Cornwall trip, “it must be a step in the right direction,” Bond said. “Hopefully, Catherine is feeling stronger every day. And, with the sun now shining, she’ll be able to enjoy the great outdoors, which, for her, has always been restorative.”

Kate announced she’d been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in a rare video statement on March 22, 2024. In it, Kate shared she’d started preventative chemotherapy.

William revealed Kate’s ‘doing well’ during his Cornwall trip

William confirmed Bond’s assessment when he gave an update on Kate’s recovery while touring St. Mary’s Community Hospital.

Tracy Smith, a hospital administrator, later told reporters she asked William about Kate’s condition during his visit. His response? She’s “doing well.”

“I asked William about his wife Kate,” Smith recalled (via AP). “And he said, ‘She’s doing well, thanks.’” She also suggested he and Kate “might like to come for a visit and bring the children.”

The comment from William about his wife, who hasn’t made an official appearance save for a controversial U.K. Mother’s Day photo, came after some similar remarks. The father of three previously promised to look after Kate and said the entire Wales family’s “doing well.”

Kate herself hasn’t offered an update since announcing her cancer diagnosis, where she told viewers she’s “well and getting stronger every day.”