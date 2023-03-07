Princess Anne Spotted Wearing a Mysterious Brooch With a Pretty Shocking Price Tag

Princess Anne made quite a splash with one of her fashion choices during a recent tour of New Zealand. Dressed to impress in a stunning gold ensemble, the Princess Royal added a touch of glamour by showcasing one of her lesser-worn pieces of jewelry – a wreath-shaped brooch.

The mysterious brooch is a rare accessory for King Charles’ sister, who has only worn it on a few occasions over the years. Yet, the piece still holds a special place for Anne, not to mention that it has a pretty shocking price tag. Here is a look at everything we know about Anne’s enigmatic brooch.

Princess Royal, Princess Anne in New Zealand | Robert Kitchin – Pool/Getty Images

Princess Anne stuns with a mysterious brooch

At New Zealand’s disaster management headquarters, Princess Anne met with disaster response officials to learn about their strategies for managing the aftermath of the recent adverse weather conditions.

Sporting a surgical mask to guard against the spread of Covid, the Princess Royal radiated poise and sophistication in a smart coat adorned with a golden hue and stylish stripes. She accessorized her ensemble with an exquisite gold jewelry set, including a fashionable gold chain choker, stunning droplet earrings, and a captivating wreath-shaped brooch.

The brooch, crafted from 18k yellow gold in a beautifully intricate three-flower, three-leaf design, has a stunning price tag. In an interview with Criss Cut Magazine, jewelry expert Zack Stone of the UK’s finest jewelry outlet, Steven Stone, revealed that the piece is only worth approximately $5,400.

“This gold brooch has always been considered to be one of Princess Anne’s lesser-seen jewels. It was given a rare outing during the Princess Royal’s tour of New Zealand last week and in London yesterday,” Stone explained. “In the shape of a wreath, the piece is made of 18k gold, carved into an ornate three-flower, three-leaf pattern. I’d estimate it to be worth $5,400 (£4,500).”

Sightings of the Princess Royal’s wreath-shaped brooch are few and far between

Despite its modest value, the brooch holds a great deal of symbolic significance. The wreath design symbolizes friendship, welcome, and remembrance, while the leaf motif represents growth and hope in difficult times. Given the trying circumstances of her visit to the country, the Princess Royal’s choice of this piece holds special sentimental meaning.

Sightings of the brooch are rare, making it one of Princess Anne’s more infrequently spotted jewelry pieces. The last time Anne wore the piece was back in 2020 during a video posted on social media.

Anne also sported the brooch at an event in 2016, making her recent appearance only the third time she has worn it in public. Outside of Anne, there is no indication that any other member of the royal family has worn this brooch, which strongly suggests that the Princess Royal purchased it for herself.

A new book delves into the personal interests of Princess Anne

A new book—featuring a foreword by Princess Anne—offers a fascinating perspective into one of her lesser-known interests. Christopher Nicholson’s extensive 288-page book has been revised to include current lighthouse technologies and details about Irish rock lighthouses. As the patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), which oversees maritime safety in Scotland and the Isle of Man, Princess Anne provided an important endorsement of the book.

Anne’s comment emphasizes the significant role that lighthouses have played in human history over the centuries, as well as the impact of technological advancements on these crucial navigational aids.

Anne has a long history of working with lighthouse organizations. She also previously wrote about her passions for the subject in the 2015 book by Ian Cowe, titled “Scottish and Manx Lighthouses.”