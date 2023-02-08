Princess Charlotte Won’t Become Princess Royal Until This Unfortunate Event Occurs

As the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte is third in the line of succession in the royal family behind her father and brother, Prince George. The 7-year-old is the first female royal that benefits from a change her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, made to the rules of succession in the 2010s. However, as Charlotte grows into her future role as a senior royal, there is one title she cannot inherit, Princess Royal, until this unfortunate event occurs.

Princess Charlotte could someday reign as Queen of the United Kingdom, thanks to Queen Elizabeth II

In 2011, Queen Elizabeth gave royal assent to the succession to the Crown Act, which meant both sons and daughters of any future UK monarch would have an equal right to the throne. Elizabeth modernized a rule where women were passed over for rights to the crown in favor of the next male heir.

Queen Elizabeth II became the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom only because her father had two daughters and no sons. However, if he’d had a male heir, Elizabeth would have been skipped over in favor of the male. Thanks to the Crown Act, this is no longer the case.

This means that if, when the time comes, Prince George cannot take the throne for any reason, Princess Charlotte would be next in line rather than passing over to her younger brother, Prince Louis.

As she grows older, Charlotte may be given notable titles and privileges as a senior member of the royal family. However, there is one title, Princess Royal, that she cannot take on until one unfortunate event occurs.

King Charles III’s sister, Princess Anne, is currently Princess Royal

Purely honorary, Princess Royal is the highest honor given to a female member of the royal family. It falls just under Queen Regnant. There have been seven Princesses Royal. Anne became Princess Royal in June 1987.

The title is held for life. Princess Anne is officially the seventh Princess Royal in the British Monarchy per the royal family website. Therefore Charlotte cannot have that title until Anne’s passing.

“The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch,” royal expert and author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story Duncan Larcombe tells Town and Country. “It is a title that remains for life. So Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal,” Larcombe adds.

Who decides if Charlotte will become Princess Royal?

Duncan Larcombe says it will be up to Charlotte’s father, William, to decide if and when Charlotte gets the title. It took 21 years to appoint the title to Anne.

“Princess Anne had to wait until 1987 before her mother, the Queen, bestowed the title of Princess Royal on her. Even though the title had been vacant since 1965,” Larcombe said.

Princess Mary was the previous Princess Royal. Mary was the eldest and only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary. She held the title from 1932 to 1965.