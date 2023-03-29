Princess Charlotte Tipped to Be the Next Princess Anne: ‘Definitely a Parallel’

TL;DR:

Royal author Tom Quinn believes there’s “definitely a parallel” between Princess Anne and Princess Charlotte.

“Younger generation” of royals may see Princess Charlotte and Prince George in a “similar” sibling dynamic to King Charles and Princess Anne.

Princess Charlotte, like Princess Anne, is expected to be “really good” support for her older brother.

Princess Charlotte | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal history might repeat itself with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to a royal author, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two oldest children may end up having a bond not unlike their grandfather, King Charles III, and his sister, Princess Anne. So much so that Charlotte is being likened to the Princess Royal.

Royal author compares Princess Charlotte to Princess Anne

Tom Quinn, the author of Gilded Youth, a 2023 book on growing up in the royal family, sees similarities between Charlotte and Anne.

Express reported Quinn “likened Charlotte’s seemingly grounded and self-assured personality to that of her great-aunt Princess Anne, saying the seven-year-old may play a role similar to the one Anne is playing for the crown and the king.”

Not only that but the outlet reported the author believes it’s possible Charlotte may someday take over Anne’s ‘Princess Royal’ title.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte expected to have a ‘similar’ brother-sister dynamic to King Charles and Princess Anne

Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, 9, might follow in King Charles’ and Anne’s footsteps. That is, as far as their sibling dynamic is concerned.

“Princess Anne has never really struggled,” Quinn said. “She’s famously quite supportive of Charles.”

He continued, describing Anne as “kind of a tougher character than Charles. Because I think she has always known she wouldn’t become the monarch, whereas Charles [growing up] was under that pressure. And I think something similar will happen in the younger generation, too.”

As for Charlotte, Quinn said she’ll be “really good” support for George. Charlotte, like her great-aunt, is the only girl in her immediate family. She’s the Prince and Princess of Wales’ only daughter, growing up with two brothers; George and Prince Louis, 4.

Meanwhile, Anne grew up with three brothers; King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Like Charlotte, Anne was also not the oldest or youngest, instead landing in the middle.

Author says Charlotte has many of the same personality traits as Princess Anne

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte| Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

Charlotte and Anne might be more alike than one might think. According to Quinn, there’s “definitely a parallel” between the 72-year-old Princess Royal and 7-year-old Charlotte.

Charlotte, the author said, seems “more sure of herself, more centered” and “more grounded” than her older brother, George. Additionally, Charlotte has taken after Anne in a number of ways.

Not only has she led by example — and corrected her brothers on protocol when necessary — she’s also familiar with royal appearances.

Meanwhile, other royal commentators and experts expect both Charlotte and Louis to be there to support George when he ascends the throne.

King Charles III’s coronation is a start with Louis expected to participate in the procession alongside George and Charlotte.