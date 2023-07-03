Prince William and Prince Harry are being asked to end their feud after they didn't celebrate Princes Diana's 62nd birthday together.

Calls for Prince William and Prince Harry to end their feud were heightened on what would have been Princess Diana‘s 62nd birthday. The brothers, who remain estranged, did not appear at a July 1 event for the Diana Award Charity, one they have championed together for many years. “They won’t acknowledge each other,” says a commentator regarding the siblings, who recorded separate video messages for the occasion.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William photographed in 1995 | Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Prince William and Prince Harry’s work with the Diana Award charity is separate

The Diana Award Charity was set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, to develop and inspire positive change in the future of young people. It was established in 1999.

Every year, Prince William and Prince Harry worked together to record messages or appear at events associated with the charity. However, in 2023, the estranged brothers filmed comments separately.

“Harry and William have always been heavily involved in it.” commentator Ella Whelan on GBNews said. “They did it together for years. It was a central part of their duties and something they held very dear to their heart.”

“They are reduced to both doing it separately, via video. Therefore, they won’t acknowledge each other, and there is no recognition that they are brothers. That the two of them are this woman’s sons,” she continued.

“There is a royal correspondence calling on them to end the feud. But I think it just shows the depth of the problem within the royal family,” Whelan concluded.

Royal watchers believe Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift may be too deep to fix

In the comments section of the GBNews video, royal fans appeared to side with the Prince of Wales. However, many believe Prince Harry should have never publicly aired his grievances toward the House of Windsor.

The commentators believe Prince Harry should have never used Princess Diana’s memory to attack the royal family. Consequently, these remarks became public via Harry’s memoir Spare. He referred to his late mother in interviews for three years since he and his wife Meghan Markle exited their roles as senior royals.

“When Harry launched his attacks, comments about his brother, and tearing down his family, how could William easily ‘get over it’?” exclaims one viewer.

“The commentator is right. Claiming William is upset about Harry’s weaponizing his mother’s memory to attack his own family and claiming her memory for himself. In the book, he claimed he and his mother are the same, and William is like the royals,” posted a second fan.

“Sorry, but I don’t blame William for not wanting anything to do with his brother. Harry uses Diana’s name to get attention. William lost a mother as well,” penned a third GBNews viewer.

Here’s what Prince William and Prince Harry had to say at The 2023 Diana Awards

In previous years, Prince William and Prince Harry joined in remembering Princess Diana’s work with charities, particularly those championing children. However, the brothers appeared separately in a virtual event for the 2023 Diana Awards.

Prince William appeared on screen first. A video of Prince Harry was seen 20 minutes later.

From Great Britain, The Prince of Wales said: “The road to making a difference is not always easy, but as we celebrate their impact, we are reminded that no challenge is insurmountable.

William stated, “Today, we recognize the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change. To all the award recipients: congratulations.”

The Prince of Wales said the Diana Awards serve as a reminder that the next generation “can truly change the world.” William also shared he was “proud” to continue the organization in his mother’s name.

Comparatively, Prince Harry awarded four winners their certificates from California. Of the award, Harry said, “Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. And the brilliant award recipients we’re honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change really can happen.”

Harry concluded that his late mother saw in the younger generation a fight to “challenge the status quo.” In essence, he concluded, “Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of navigating the complexities of our world today.”

At the present time, Prince William resides in the United Kingdom with his wife, Kate Middleton, and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince Harry lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.