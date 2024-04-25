The young royals enjoyed meals typical of young English children and that their mother loved as well.

As children, Prince William and Prince Harry had children’s palettes. Therefore, Princess Diana ensured that their tastes were catered to and her own during dinnertime. Royal chef Darren McGrady revealed all the details of the “comfort foods” the boys were allowed to enjoy during meals.

Princes William and Harry liked ‘nursery-friendly’ comfort food

Former royal chef Darren McGrady cooked for the royal family for many years. He helmed many of the meals for Princess Diana and her sons, Princes William and Harry.

McGrady admitted that Princess Diana enjoyed all different types of food. But when she had her sons, she asked for different recipes to be prepared.

“When she had the boys home, I had to change the menu completely. I had to make it nursery-friendly so the boys would like it,” McGrady said in a YouTube video.

McGrady added that these selections were “Comfort foods that William and Harry would like. Also, dishes she would enjoy too.”

He showed an example of a menu. These included Shepherd’s pie, spaghetti Bolognese, and new potatoes.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s comfort food was ‘traditional’ British fare

According to People Magazine, Darren McGrady said that Princes William and Harry ate “traditional” English food.

Favorites included cottage pie and peas, poached chicken and rice, and fish cakes.

McGrady claims these foods were “Everything a normal British child would have. The only difference is that they had a chef cooking them for them.”

However, the young princes were also encouraged to eat junk food. Princess Diana would often allow them to have fast food for dinner or as a treat.

Did William and Harry have the same selections while eating with Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Prince William | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

When Prince William and Prince Harry visit their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, they are served food from the same menu as the adult royals, says former royal chef Darren McGrady. However, depending on their age, the food is either diced or pureed.

As they grew older, they still needed to have a choice in what was served to them. Often, their nanny picked their menu.

People Magazine reported that the royal chef would send menu selections to the nursery. After that, William and Harry’s nanny would select the food and return her choices to the kitchen. The boys would eat what she chose.

The boys also enjoyed their sweets. Some of their favorites, per McGrady, were jam roly-poly, summer pudding, and sticky toffee pudding.

Prince William and Prince Harry likely adhered to these menus until they were older and their palates were broader. As young men, they likely asked the royal chefs to prepare their own meals.