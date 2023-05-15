Princess Diana’s Brother Shares Poignant Video of Their Childhood Home and Her Final Resting Place: ‘Life’

Princess Diana‘s only brother, Earl Charles Spencer, shared a poignant video of their childhood home and her final resting place. Althorp House is where the Spencer family lived for many years and where the earl still resides. The video is a beautiful look at the grounds where Spencer spoke of “life” as Spring’s bounty dots the landscape.

Princess Diana was photographed by a Sundial | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Earl Charles Spencer shares a video of Princess Diana’s final resting place

Earl Charles Spencer shared an Instagram video on his social media page to showcase the beauty and bounty of his home Althorp House. The stunning estate is lush and green as the United Kingdom celebrates spring.

“Rhododendron season at @althorphouse – with a chorus of spring bird life,” he wrote in the caption. In the clip, birds can be heard happily chirping.

The video captured a view of the home’s lake. Ducks were seen swimming in the water, surrounded by blooming trees and spring flowers.

Althorp House is the final resting place of Charles’ sister, Princess Diana of Wales. Her memorial is located on the home’s grounds.

Diana’s grave is on an island, The Oval, within Althorp Park’s Pleasure Garden. An arboretum is nearby, dotted with trees. Some were planted by Diana’s sons: The Prince of Wales, Prince William, and The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Althorp House became Diana’s home in 1975

Diana and her siblings lived at Park House until their father inherited the title of Earl in 1975. The family then moved to Althorp House. The Spencer clan, including Diana, Charles, and sisters Sara and Jane, resided at the 1000,000 square foot house with 31 bedrooms. During childhood, Harry and William also visited their ancestral home.

The home opens up to visitors every summer. There, tourists can tour the stately home and view Diana’s final resting place and a statue of the Princess of Wales once dedicated by Prince William and Prince Harry.

Furthermore, the Spencer family also planted 36 oak trees on the grounds, symbolizing every year of Diana’s life. The memorial near the lake where Diana is buried features a silhouette of the late Princess of Wales with two quotes: one from Diana and the other from her brother Charles.

The quote from Diana reads: “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life — a kind of destiny. Whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are.”

Likewise, the other featured quote is from her brother’s speech at her funeral. It reads: “We give thanks for the life of a woman I’m so proud to be able to call my sister: The unique, the complex, the extraordinary and irreplaceable Diana, whose beauty, both internal and external, will never be extinguished from our minds.”

Royal fans thanked Earl Spencer for sharing the video clip

Royal fans were quite appreciative of the Earl’s video clip. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“My thoughts go to sweet Princess Diana, never forgotten, not today or ever,” wrote one follower in the video’s comments section.

But a second fan believes the home is a perfect place to reflect on the late Princess of Wales’ life. “I think you’ve chosen the perfect place of rest & safety for your sister. I hope you and your family have peace & calmness here. Nature is breathtakingly beautiful.”

“Just beautiful! Mother Nature is giving flowers to your beautiful sister, Diana! We loved and will always love her here in the USA,” stated a third Instagram user.

“This is an incredible place..and I think the presence of Lady Diana’s spirit makes nature magnificently lush…like a beautiful and graceful nymph, Diana is a benefactor of nature,” noted a fourth fan.

Elements of this story were first reported by Insider and the BBC.