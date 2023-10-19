Check these images of the late Princess Diana's gravesite that were just shared and what people are saying about them.

Princess Diana was one of the most famous and popular women in the world at the time of her death. Following the news of what happened on Aug. 31, 1997, thousands of people gathered at the royal residences and left tributes to the late princess. Six days later, millions of people watched her funeral and saw the procession of her coffin through the streets of London. But not many people know exactly where Princess Diana is buried.

Here’s more about the princess’s final resting place and how many are reacting to the eerie photos just shared of Diana’s gravesite.

Princess Diana’s gravesite is not open to the public

Ariel view of Princess Diana’s final resting place at the Round Oval on the Althorp Estate | David Goddard/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s burial following her funeral was a private ceremony. The only people present were Diana’s mother, her siblings, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, a close friend, and the priest who conducted it.

The princess was laid to rest in Northamptonshire, England, on the Althorp Estate which is the Spencer family home that her brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer inherited after their father’s death in 1992. Diana was reportedly buried in a black gown by Catherine Walker. The dress was long-sleeved to cover the injuries she suffered in the fatal car accident. Placed in the coffin with her was a rosary she received as a gift from Mother Teresa and photos of her parents and children.

Diana’s gravesite is not open to the public. It sits on a small island called “Round Oval” and is only accessible by boat. While members of the public cannot visit her grave, her family shares photos from time to time of her final resting place.

Reaction to photos shared of the princess’s final resting place

In October, Charles Spencer’s wife, Karen, took to Instagram and posted two photos and a video of the island and captioned it: “The Round Oval looking rather magical in the mist this morning.”

Fans responded to the eerily beautiful shots with one writing: “Your husband chose the very best resting place for Diana. A place of beauty and silence,” while another said: “The perfect, most beautiful resting place for a princess. Diana was so loved.”

A third person agreed posting: “A beautiful tranquil place, fit for a queen of hearts.”

A fourth added: “Just elegant, peaceful and serene, fit for a princess, our princess … Diana forevermore.”

And a fifth user wrote: “Amazing Majestical surroundings. The best peaceful place for an Angel Princess Diana to RIP. Princess Diana, you are missed beyond what words can explain.”

There have been several attempts to break into Diana’s memorial site

Princess Diana’s memorial on the island at the Althorp estate where she was laid to rest | Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Also seen in Karen Spencer’s photos is a small temple which is a memorial for Diana that has been open to the public for years. Unfortunately, there have also been several attempted break-ins there.

“We have had four attempted break-ins in the last 20 years. I am very glad that we have seen all of them off,” Charles Spencer confirmed.

Diana’s brother also said that he has spent around $27 million on repairs, modifications, and maintenance of the memorial temple and surrounding area.