Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Face ‘Icy’ Reception at Coronation

Princess Diana’s former butler predicts that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have an “icy” reception if they attend King Charles’ coronation in May. It’s unclear whether the Sussexes will make an appearance at the coronation with the former butler calling their situation a “conundrum.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Diana’s butler said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get an ‘icy’ reception at king’s coronation

Diana’s butler Paul Burrell weighed in on whether he thinks Prince Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles’ coronation.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo.com, Burrell said, “If Harry comes to the coronation, it will make him relevant again because he will have a tale to tell again.”

The former butler continued, “But can you imagine how isolated he will feel being sat in Westminster Abbey amongst his family who he’s pushed under the bus.”

Burrell added, “It’s going to be quite icy and I think that’s what the media are looking for, they are looking for those cracks, that confrontation and I think that might be a distraction from the actual reason we’re watching the coronation.”

Former butler says Harry and Meghan are facing a ‘conundrum’

Burrell noted that Harry and Meghan could choose to attend just to stay relevant but that their relationship with the royal family makes that tricky.

“But what will his next move be? I think they have to be relevant and they have to be royal because if they’re not royal, what makes them different to anyone else,” Diana’s former butler explained.

Burrell continued, “I think that’s the whole fascination about them in America. I think Americans are so fascinated by this splintered pack of the royal family coming to live in America, they are royals as far as America’s concerned.”

He added, “If they lost their titles and they were not royal anymore they wouldn’t be as relevant would they. What is ironic is their USP is royal and yet they don’t want to be royal. It’s a bit of a conundrum.”

Burrell also weighed in on how having Harry and Meghan at the coronation is quite unnecessary.

“It’s nothing to do with (them), it’s to do with the monarchy, it’s to do with our country, it’s to do with something that’s 1,000 years old and so really Harry doesn’t have a place in it,” he said.

Burrell added, “Meghan certainly doesn’t have a place in it because they are not working members of the royal family, Harry is just the King’s son.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘give back,’ former butler says

Burrell shared his thoughts about how Meghan and Harry should do more to “give back” after taking so much.

“What are they doing next? ‘Living At Home with Harry and Meghan’ on Netflix, surely that’s on the cards,” he said. “Then I would think the couple will start to eventually do some charity work because surely eventually it will be payback time to travel through Africa, go back to Africa and see their charity work being progressed.”

Burrell continued, “I think it’s time for them to give back something. I think they’ve taken an awful lot over the past few years and I haven’t seen much return.”

He added, “I think if they gave back more to charities and to people who’ve been forgotten, causes and plights that Diana supported, I think then they will gain a little bit more credibility.”