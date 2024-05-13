Princess Diana‘s sapphire engagement ring has become synonymous with royal family history. The oversized bauble is now worn by Kate Middleton, who was gifted the ring by Diana’s son, William, in 2011. However, another mammoth mystery ring that belonged to Diana is on another royal finger. Who’s wearing it today?

Princess Diana’s divorce ring is 13 carats

Per Express, Princess Diana was reportedly gifted a 13-carat aquamarine stone by her friend Lucia Flecha de Lima. De Lima, the wife of the former Brazilian ambassador to London, befriended the princess in 1990.

Paul Hird, head of luxury auctions at John Pye Luxury, told the news outlet, “The ring consists of an emerald-cut aquamarine amongst small solitaire diamonds set within 24-carat yellow gold. The aquamarine was gifted to Diana by her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, and Asprey commissioned it into a ring in 1996.”

That year was when Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles finalized their divorce. Speculation arose that the aquamarine ring was intended to replace Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. However, Diana was seen wearing the iconic jewelry piece as late as December 1996 at a Met Gala event.

Today, the ring is estimated to be worth over $100,000. But who owns it today?

Meghan Markle appears to currently own Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring

Princess Diana at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute fund raising dinner in Sydney in 1996 | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Over 20 years after Princess Diana last wore her massive aquamarine ring, the gemstone debuted to a new generation of royal watchers. On May 19, 2018, Meghan Markle donned the enormous sparkler on the fourth finger of her right hand hours after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan waved to the crowds as the couple headed toward their nighttime reception. She paired the ring with a sleek white Stella McCartney dress.

Since that day, Meghan has worn the ring quite a few times. Therefore, Harry must have kept the ring for himself after Prince William gifted Kate Middleton Diana’s sapphire ring.

It was spotted on Meghan’s finger dinner in Tonga in October 2018. In 2022, she also donned the bauble during an appearance alongside Prince Harry at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala.

What other pieces of Princess Diana’s jewelry does Meghan Markle wear?

Meghan Markle donned a stunning cross pendant adorned with sparkling diamonds from her neck during her recent visit to Nigeria. This necklace once belonged to Princess Diana, according to Page Six. Meghan also wore Diana’s gold Cartier Tank Française watch during the visit.

The Duchess of Sussex regularly wears Diana’s Cartier tennis bracelet. She was first spotted wearing the statement jewelry piece in 2018 during a royal tour of Australia and Fiji. Meghan later donned it for her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and the Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City that same year.

Meghan also wore Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire butterfly earrings during a tour of Australia 2018. She also donned The Princess of Wales’ gold bracelet with two blue stones at either end, believed to be sapphires or lapis lazuli.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently toured Nigeria. The royal family did not sanction their visit.