The Prince and Princess of Wales were worlds apart in interests, but Diana believed their married life would adjust itself once they got to know one another.

Lady Diana Spencer became the Princess of Wales at just 20 years old. She had only 13 instances to meet with her future husband, then Prince Charles, before their engagement. Therefore, she wanted to spend the early days after their July 1981 wedding really getting to know her new husband, but apparently, Charles had other ideas.

Princess Diana wanted ‘time to ourselves’ after the wedding, but that didn’t happen

In 1981, The Washington Post reported on a wedding eve television interview with Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The couple reflected on the furor around their impending July 28 nuptials and the excitement both felt at uniting their lives.

Diana was hopeful she and Charles could carve out some personal time to really get to know each other. She said, “I hope we will also be able to have the opportunity to have some time to ourselves.”

Diana added she and Charles shared mutual interests in music, opera, and outdoor sports, including fishing, walking, and polo. However, at 12 years her senior, Charles was already in a different place emotionally than his much younger wife.

The princess surmised that while she and Charles had different interests, “which will broaden as the years go on. As I’m 20, I’ve got a good start.”

In response, Charles explained that he was 20 when he first came into his own as a royal family member. Charles said he expected Diana to develop some interests and projects separate from his own, “After a bit, you develop your own sphere,” he said.

This divide in their interests was evident during their honeymoon, reported Reader’s Digest Australia. While she really wanted to have a romantic honeymoon, Charles envisioned his honeymoon sunning, swimming, reading, painting, and writing thank-you letters.

Diana and Charles were infatuated with each other, despite their vast differences

As reported by The Washington Post, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were lighthearted in their thoughts about married life. Charles’ old-fashioned views were spotlighted. When asked about what their home life might be like, Charles turned to Diana and said, “You’re the one with domestic responsibilities.”

Diana responded that she was “looking forward to being a good wife.” However, she added she was an “average” cook, adding, “You haven’t tasted anything ’cause I won’t let you.”

But even then, Charles worried about how their relationship would stand up against mounting public demands. Interest in their relationship was sky-high ahead of their wedding and would continue throughout their marriage.

Charles said, “It’s the most difficult thing trying to work out how you can have a family life as well as all the public demands that there are. I tend to lead a sort of idiotic existence, trying to get involved in too many things and dashing about.”

He concluded, “And this is going to be my problem. Trying to sort of control myself. And work out something so that we can have a proper family life.”

Charles and Diana married in front of a worldwide audience of 750 million people

The wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in July 1981 | Express Newspapers/Getty Images

The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer was viewed by a global television audience of 750 million in 74 countries. Over 600,000 lined the streets of London, hoping to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

When Charles and Diana exchanged vows on July 29, 1981, the archbishop officiating the ceremony declared, “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made. The prince and princess on their wedding day.”

Departing from the standard storybook ending of “they lived happily ever after,” he continued, “Our [Christian] faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.”

Charles and Diana’s marriage lasted 15 years and produced two sons; Prince William and Prince Harry. The couple officially divorced in 1996.