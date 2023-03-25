Princess Diana’s Brother Blasts Donald Trump for Claiming She ‘Kissed His A**’

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that Princess Diana was among the prominent figures who once “kissed [his] a**,” and her brother Charles Spencer blasted him for the comments on social media.

According to some sources, Trump once had a bit of an infatuation with Diana. But Spencer said his sister regarded the real estate mogul as worse than an unspeakable, seemingly painful medical ailment. Here’s what he said.

(L) Former US President Donald Trump | Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images (R) Princess Diana | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Donald Trump claimed Princess Diana was among the global celebrities who once ‘kissed his a**’

Trump’s book, Letters to Trump, publicizes 150 letters written to him from various public figures, including Diana and Queen Elizabeth. He spoke to Breitbart News about the collection, claiming, “I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**.”

According to the founder of Winning Team Publishing, Sergio Gor, the book showcases the love of the billionaire former president. “What do presidents, royals, celebrities, and business titans have in common? They all love Donald Trump. Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life,” Gor said in a statement (per USA Today).

Princess Diana’s brother claimed she thought Donald Trump was ‘worse than an anal fissure’

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and Princess Diana | Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Spencer took to social media to refute Trump’s claim since Diana died in 1997. He said the mogul’s name didn’t often come up in their conversations, but she clarified her feelings when it once did.

He wrote on Twitter, “Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his [a**]’ since the one time she mentioned him to me — when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York — she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure.”

Donald Trump once said he thought ‘he could have’ gotten intimately close to Princess Diana

In a 1997 interview on The Howard Stern Show (per People), Howard Stern asked Trump, “Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di?”

To make a long story short, Trump replied that he thought he could have “nailed her” if given a chance. In his 1997 book, The Art of the Comeback, he wrote, “I only have one regret in the women department — that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer.”

“I met her on a number of occasions. I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room with her charm, her presence,” he explained. “She was a genuine princess — a dream lady.”

For her part, Diana was supposedly not interested in romance with Trump because he saw her as a “trophy,” while she saw him as creepy. Her friend and former British TV anchor, Selina Scott, wrote in a column for The Sunday Times that Diana felt like “Trump was stalking her” with his advances (People).

“As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do,” Scott claimed. “What am I going to do?” Diana allegedly asked, adding, “He gives me the creeps.”