Princess Eugenie’s Family Tree, Explained

Princess Eugenie is a well-known member of the royal family, and royal followers are excited to hear more about the birth of her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank. So, what does Princess Eugenie’s family tree look like now? Here’s what to know about her royal relations and newborn baby.

Princess Eugenie’s family tree: How she’s connected to the royal family

Princess Eugenie’s family tree is certainly unique and worth knowing. Here’s how she’s connected to the royal family.

Grandmothers and grandfathers:

Princess Eugenie had a close relationship with her paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her maternal grandmother was Susan Barrantes. Barrantes died in a car accident in 1998 when Eugenie was just 8 years old.

As for Eugenie’s grandfathers, she had a close relationship with her paternal grandfather Prince Philip. Philip died in 2021. Ronald Ferguson, her grandfather on her mother’s side, died in 2003.

Mother and father:

Princess Eugenie has very famous parents. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew married in 1986, though they then decided to separate in 1992. The couple officially divorced in 1996. While their marriage and divorce came with scandal, Sarah felt committed to supporting her two daughters no matter what was going on in her own personal life.

“The thing is, the girls and I are called the tripod,” Sarah said, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “But it’s very sad to see the cruelty given to another, and I feel very strongly that the most important thing is to keep Beatrice and Eugenie and the tripod, and the best way we can win is by [having] success. And my goodness, the girls are incredible at what they do.”

Sarah and Prince Andrew still live together despite their separation, and it appears they remain friendly.

Sister:

Princess Eugenie has a close relationship with her sister, Princess Beatrice. Beatrice is 21 months older than Eugenie. Back in 2008, Eugenie announced that she and Beatrice get along “fantastically well.”

“We get on fantastically well, perhaps because we do and think different things,” Eugenie told The Telegraph. “I am definitely not as polite as Beatrice, I have to say. I tell it as it is, I am shyer at first. Like, at a party I will say to Beatrice as we go in, ‘Oh, you go first.’ But then, when we’re actually in, I am much louder and she is far more polite and solicitous.”

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. They welcomed their daughter, Sienna, in September 2021.

Cousins:

Princess Eugenie is a first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. Through the years, they all developed a close relationship with each other. And it seems Eugenie maintained her close relationship with Harry despite Harry’s rift with the rest of the royal family.

Eugenie has several other cousins, including Prince Edward’s kids Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. She has additional cousins on her mother’s side, but they don’t have an association with the royal family.

Husband:

Eugenie’s husband is Jack Brooksbank, and they married on Oct. 12, 2018.

Children:

Eugenie and Jack have two children — August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. August was born on Feb. 9, 2021, and Ernest was born on May 30, 2023.

Princess Eugenie’s family tree has officially grown. Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of her second child.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz,” the statement reads.

Eugenie also posted the news to Instagram. “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank …,” the post reads. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

