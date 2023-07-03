Reflecting on her relationship with Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley admitted that she and Elvis Presley got along better after their divorce.

Priscilla Presley reflected on her 14-year romance with Elvis Presley and, in hindsight, came to some realizations about their union. She believed that she and Elvis “were better not married.” However, they tied the knot in 1967 after eight years in a Vegas wedding culminating in a press conference. Priscilla opened up to Piers Morgan to discuss life with the king of rock and roll and thier love story.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley on their wedding day, May 1, 1967 | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elvis and Priscilla ultimately divorced, but she said they ‘were better not married’

Piers Morgan asked Priscilla if she wished she and Elvis Presley had never divorced. They were wed for six years and welcomed one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, before ending their union in 1973.

Morgan asked if Priscilla believed Elvis’ life would have been different had the couple stayed together. Her response gave insight into the couple’s relationship post-divorce.

“Gosh, honestly, I think we were better not married,” Priscilla admitted. “We had a great relationship.”

Priscilla discussed how Elvis would visit the home she shared with their daughter. “He would come over all hours of the night. It could be 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock [in the morning],” she explained.

“I would wake my daughter up, my mother the same,” Priscilla continued. Likewise, “He would come alone sometimes, and other times, he would bring Charlie Hodge.”

What would Elvis and Priscilla talk about during those late-night visits?

Priscilla Presley admitted that she and Elvis Presley would “talk” about nothing in particular during his impromptu late-night visits. They were a way for Elvis and Priscilla to reconnect about life after a relationship that spanned over a decade.

“He would bring me books,” she explained. On the other hand, “He would read books to me and left me with quite a few books as well.”

“Everything seemed to be more relaxed. More at home when the tension wasn’t there,” Priscilla clarified of Elvis’ visits after their divorce. “But remember, I’m with Elvis Presley. Watching the girls want kisses, running to the stage, coming backstage. Therefore, it was an eye-opener for me being married to one of the world’s most famous musicians and singers.”

Priscilla Presley still speaks of Elvis Presley with affection and love

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley married in February 1967 | Bettmann/Getty Images

After Elvis Presley’s death in August 1977, Priscilla retreated to a private life before starting an acting career. She also wrote a book about their romance, Elvis and Me.

Priscilla became executor of Elvis’ estate after his father, Vernon Presley’s death. She shared the role with Elvis’ accountant, Joseph Hanks.

In 1981, Priscilla hired Jack Soden to plan and execute the opening of Graceland as a tourist attraction. The property opened for tours in June 1982 and has since become the second-most visited private home in the United States, behind the White House.

Even after their divorce, Priscilla continued to speak with Elvis with affection. She honored his legacy for Lisa Marie and her children Riley and Benjamin Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood.

“He was a great human being,” said Priscilla to Piers Morgan. “He really was.”

Upon Lisa Marie’s death, Riley, her eldest daughter, was named trustee of the Presley estate. The change was via a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust. Thus, Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel were removed as trustees.

After a legal dispute that played out for much of 2023, Riley agreed to pay Priscilla a $1M lump sum. Riley will also reportedly pay Priscilla’s legal fees and keep her in the trust as a special adviser. She has also allowed Priscilla to someday be buried near Elvis at Graceland.

Elements of this story were first reported by NBC News.