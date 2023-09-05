The only wife of the king of rock and roll made the startling admission during a screening of the new film 'Priscilla.'

Priscilla Presley has spoken out regarding the emotional beginnings of her relationship with Elvis Presley during the premiere of Sofia Coppola’s film Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival. She claims her “connection” with the king of rock and roll had nothing to do with sex. Priscilla claims, “he respected the fact that I was 14 years old.”

Priscilla Presley was asked about her and Elvis Presley’s controversial relationship at ‘Priscilla’ screening

During a screening of the Sofia Coppola adaptation of Prisiclla Presley’s book Elvis and Me, titled Priscilla, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife was asked about her controversial relationship with the king of rock and roll. She responded after being asked what it was like to see her life portrayed on screen.

Variety reported Priscilla responded carefully to the query. “It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why,” she said.

“And I do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him,” she continued.

“That was our connection. Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction.”

Priscilla concluded, “People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, and very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship.”

Priscilla Presley says Elvis loved that his secrets were safe with her

Sofia Coppola, Priscilla Presley, Cailee Spaney, and Jacob Elordi pose at the Venice Film Festival Screening of ‘Priscilla’ | Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

After the screening, Priscilla Presley continued to speak about her relationship with Elvis Presley. She admitted that Elvis loved that his secrets were safe with her.

“I didn’t know why he put so much trust in me, but he did. And I never, ever, ever told anyone that I was seeing him, and that was another issue that he loved, is the fact that I never gave him up in any way,” Priscilla admitted.

“I never told anyone at school that I was seeing him. So, we built a relationship, and then our relationship went on until I left,” she continued.

“And it wasn’t because I didn’t love him — he was the love of my life. It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that,” Priscilla says.

She concluded, “But it didn’t mar our relationship. We remained very close. And, of course, we had our daughter, and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other.”

‘Priscilla’ shares Priscilla Presley’s point of about her relationship with Elvis Presley

Priscilla director Sophia Coppola spoke of how she tried to make sense of Priscilla’s young age and being thrust into Elvis Presley’s world at such a young age. “I can go back to being that age and remember having a crush on an older guy and a rockstar,” she said. “I just imagined myself in her point of view.”

Priscilla Presley’s book reveals the story of her love affair with the king of rock and roll. It began when she was just 14 years old when Elvis was 24.

Priscilla stars Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaney as Priscilla. The movie peels back the covers of the couple’s relationship through the eyes of his only wife.

Priscilla premieres in theaters beginning Oct. 27, 2023.