Elvis Presley‘s only wife, Priscilla Presley, cried after the premiere screening of her namesake film Priscilla. The film, directed by Sofia Coppola, is based on Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me. Priscilla’s story takes a deeper look inside life with the king of rock and roll, as told from the perspective of the woman who loved him from 1959 until his death almost 20 years later.

Priscilla Presley cried as ‘Priscilla’ audience exploded during film premiere

The Venice Film Festival hosted the premiere of Priscilla on Sept. 4, 2023. Priscilla Presley was in attendance to promote the project alongside the film’s director, Sofia Coppola, and the film’s stars, Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny.

At the close of the screening, the attendees showed their approval of the film, exploding in a 7-minute standing ovation. Their response brought Prisiclla to tears, reported Variety.

The outlet reported that Elvis Presley’s only wife was moved while watching her story on the big screen. During the ovation, she hugged Spaeny, who portrayed her in the film.

It was ‘difficult’ for Priscilla to watch a film about her life

Cailee Spaeny in a scene from the feature film ‘Priscilla’ | A24 Films

While promoting Priscilla before its debut, Priscilla Presley revealed it was “difficult” to watch a movie about her life with Elvis Presley. She shared her thoughts about the experience during a press conference for the film.

“It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you, about your life, about your love,” Priscilla revealed. “Sofia [Coppola] did an amazing job.”

“She did her homework. We spoke a couple of times, and I really put everything out for her that I could.”

However, Priscilla admits that life with Elvis wasn’t always easy as she tried to make their relationship work. “It was a different time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I lived in his world, and I wanted to please him and fit in. I wanted to have fun with him and see what it was that he liked.”

‘Priscilla’ tries to unwrap the mystique surrounding Elvis Presley’s only wife

Priscilla takes a deeper look into the relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla from her point of view. This starkly contrasts with Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis, where Priscilla was featured as a fringe player in the king of rock and roll’s story.

The film centers on Priscilla’s life and her love affair with Elvis. It follows her story from her years living in West Germany with her parents to her arrival at Graceland and beyond, from ages 14 through 24.

“When I saw the movie, I tried to separate myself and live it as if I was just a fan or just someone that wanted to see the movie,” she says. “At the end, I actually I was quite emotional.”

Priscilla continued, “Only being 14. You look back, and you go, ‘Why me? Why am I here? Why am I driving in a limo, going through the gates of Graceland with Elvis?’”

In retrospect, Priscilla said she was so enamored by Elvis that if her parents hadn’t let them date, she would have run away. “My parents were really beside themselves,” she says. “I basically threatened them and told them, ‘If you don’t let me go, I’ll find my way.’ ”

Priscilla and Elvis Presley were married from 1967 through 1973. They co-parented their only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, until Elvis’ 1977 death.

Priscilla debuts on the big screen beginning Oct. 27, 2023.