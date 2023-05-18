Priscilla Presley Denied Request to Be Buried Next to ‘The Love of Her Life’ Elvis During Negotiations Over Lisa Marie’s Trust

Priscilla Presley reportedly asked to be buried next to her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley, during negotiations regarding the trust of the couple’s only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter, and Priscilla were in a legal dispute over who would ultimately control the trust after Lisa Marie’s sudden death in January 2023.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley photographed during their marriage | Getty Images/Magma Agency

Priscilla Presley asked to be buried next to Elvis during a legal dispute

The fight over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust began four days after the death of the king of rock and roll’s only daughter. Priscilla reportedly filed a petition in LA questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust and estate, which named Keough as its controller in January 2023.

The documents state that Lisa Marie executed a revocable living trust on Jan. 29, 1993. In January 2010, she amended the document, naming Priscilla and Barry Siegel as trustees. However, Lisa Marie changed the beneficiaries to Keough and her brother, Ben, in a 2016 amendment.

TMZ reported Priscilla requested, during the proceedings, that she be buried next to Elvis as part of the settlement. In a statement, she said: “Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reportedly settled their dispute on May 16. However, it appears Priscilla did not get her final wish to be interred alongside her late husband.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Priscilla’s wish to be buried next to Elvis was not honored. However, that also doesn’t mean her body will not eventually be interred at Graceland in Memphis, TN.

Will Priscilla Presley get her wish to be buried near Elvis Presley?

Priscilla is infinitely tied to the Presley legacy, so the family may someday bury her remains at Graceland. Her daughter Lisa Marie and Priscilla’s grandson Benjamin Keough rest directly across from Elvis’ grave.

Flanking Elvis’ grave are his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley. Also buried in the same row is the singer’s grandmother, Minnie Mae. A plaque memorializing Elvis’ twin, Jesse Garon, is also nearby.

Therefore, one of his parents’ graves would have to be moved for Priscilla interred next to the king of rock and roll. However, a plot could be made available for Elvis’ only wife within Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

Priscilla adores Graceland and considers it the “heart and soul” of who Elvis was. She shared her sentiments in a YouTube video for the web series, The Gates of Graceland.

Is Priscilla still in control of the Presley estate?

Priscilla Presley poses outside of Elvis Presley’s Graceland home | Mike Brown/Getty Images

The New York Post reports Priscilla would control Lisa Marie’s trust, including the King of Rock and Roll’s Graceland mansion and a stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises. Lisa Marie’s estate reportedly paid Priscilla an undisclosed amount to settle. However, the documents are sealed.

Legal counsel for Priscilla and Keough claims both sides were reportedly pleased with the outcome. “They have reached a settlement. Families are happy,” Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla’s lawyer, told reporters said People Magazine. “Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future.”

Justin Gold, who represents Keough, said: “[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.” The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 4, 2023.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023. She leaves behind her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughters, Riley Keough and Harper and Vivienne Lockwood.