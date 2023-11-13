Priscilla Presley had a moment alone with her daughter and Elvis at his funeral. She shared what they said to him.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced several years before his death, but they remained close and on good terms. She spent time at Graceland with Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis’ family ahead of the funeral. Though thousands of people came to the house to pay their respects to the musician, Priscilla and Lisa Marie were able to take a quiet moment alone with Elvis. Priscilla shared what she said to her former husband during this time.

Priscilla Presley revealed what she said to Elvis ahead of his funeral

Ahead of Elvis’ funeral, Priscilla spent alone time in his private suite where she used to live with him. She also took a private moment with Elvis to say goodbye.

“I waited for the right moment for Lisa and me to say goodbye,” Priscilla wrote in her book Elvis and Me. “It was late that evening, and Elvis had already been moved to the living room where the funeral was to be held. It was quiet; everyone had left. Together, we stood over him, emotional.”

Priscilla, Elvis, and Lisa Marie Presley | Magma Agency/WireImage

Priscilla said an emotional goodbye to her longtime partner but also cracked a small joke to him.

“‘You look so peaceful, Sattnin, so rested. I know you’ll find happiness and all the answers there.’ Then, I joked, ‘Just don’t cause any trouble at the Pearly Gates.’”

Lisa Marie Presley left her father a gift

Priscilla also gave Lisa Marie a moment to say goodbye to her father. Per Express, Lisa Marie asked the funeral director, Robert Kendall, if she could leave a thin metal bracelet in the casket with Elvis.

“Mister Kendall, can I give this to my daddy?” she asked him.

While Kendall worried about having the item in the open casket, he agreed, and they placed it on Elvis’ wrist.

“Lisa took my hand and we placed a sterling silver bracelet depicting a mother and child’s clasped hands on his right wrist,” Priscilla wrote. “‘We’ll miss you.’ I knew my life would never be the same.”

According to Kendall, when Lisa Marie left the room, Priscilla requested that he hide the bracelet under Elvis’ sleeve. She worried that a fan would steal it if it were visible.

Priscilla Presley felt moved by the crowds at Elvis’ funeral

Though Priscilla had concerns about fans stealing the bracelet, she felt moved by the massive crowd who came to pay their respects.

“Soon the casket was placed in the entrance hall and opened for viewing,” she wrote. “I sat in Grandma’s room most of that afternoon as thousands of mourners from all over the world passed by, paying their last respects.”

Elvis’ funeral | Gilbert UZAN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Though the vast majority of these people had never met Elvis, he had touched their lives. Elvis had dealt with a career downturn toward the end of his life, but he still moved people.

“Many wept; some men and women even fainted,” she wrote. “Others lingered at the casket, refusing to believe it was him. He was truly loved, admired, and respected.”

Thousands of fans spilled into Graceland and lined up on the surrounding streets to say goodbye to the musician.