A Psychiatrist Explains Why Prince Harry Might Be Discontent With His Life

In Prince Harry’s Spare, he pulled the curtain back and revealed what life is like as a royal family member. Although Harry appears to have it all, he describes a life that, according to him, was less than perfect. Some people might not understand why Harry seemed so unhappy considering the amount of wealth and access he has. Here’s what a psychiatrist said about why Harry might still have moments where he feels discontent.

Why Prince Harry might be discontent, according to a psychiatrist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

Some royal commentators believe Prince Harry doesn’t seem satisfied with his life despite his wealth and ability to acquire the best life has to offer. Psychologist Raj Persaud explores this in a video for Talk TV. He asserts Prince Harry isn’t content because he continues to compare himself to his brother, Prince William.

Persaud talks about a theory called the “comparison effect.” He says Harry likely spent so much time comparing himself to William that he never reached a point where he felt content with his life.

“The psychology of the comparison effect says that you never feel good about how well you’re doing in life, in some kind of objective sense,” Persaud tells Talk TV. “Instead, it’s always a comparison. If everyone you went to school with have all become multi-millionaires and you’re doing pretty well but you’re not a multi-millionaire, the comparison effect means that you feel unhappy with your lot.”

Persaud continues, “How good you feel about your life, isn’t dependent on how well you’re actually doing, it depends on who you compare yourself to. In this particular case, maybe Harry, or someone second in line to the throne of England, would always be comparing themselves to the first in line and maybe that comparison means that no matter how well they’re doing, they never feel they’re doing as well as the person they’re comparing themselves to.”

Raj Persaud says comparison could be holding Prince Harry back

If Harry is indeed comparing himself to William, Persaud says this will cause him to continue to feel unhappy. He won’t be able to enjoy his life and appreciate the good things he has.

“The reason why I think this theory is very interesting is the reaction has been, ‘Prince Harry leads a very privileged life and is doing very well financially, why on earth is he discontent?’” says Persaud. “Well, comparison theory says it’s obvious why he’s discontent. No matter how well he’s doing, he’s always comparing himself to his older brother and he will never be the king of England.”

Has Prince Harry been negatively affected by therapy?

Prince William and Prince Harry | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Persaud also analyzes the impact therapy might have had on Harry. According to him, some types of therapy encourage complaining and dwelling on the past. He says Harry might have received a type of therapy that caused him to ruminate on the past and constantly complain.

“A lot of people have theorized that Harry may be overtherapized,” says Persaud. “A lot of people have been saying that Harry is receiving a lot of psychotherapy and that it influenced the way this book has been written. A lot of people are wondering if the constant complaining of Harry in this book is a result of a certain kind of psychotherapy.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.