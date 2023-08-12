Find out why a celebrity psychic is claiming that Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, could not stand being single and went from one relationship to the next.

A celebrity psychic who read Meghan Markle‘s astrological chart following her birthday in early August has revealed quite a few things about the Duchess of Sussex’s personality.

Here’s more on that and why she claims the former Suits star does not like being single at all.

Meghan Markle visits museum during royal tour of South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Reason psychic says that Meghan doesn’t enjoy being single

Inbaal Honigman is a psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few.

Now, Honigman is revealing some traits about Prince Harry’s wife including why she’d rather be in a couple.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman shared that the reason Meghan doesn’t ever want to be single is because her Moon sign is Libra which means “the Moon points to her feminine qualities, and Libra is about balance, which is why she loves being part of a couple.

“Libra moons love making decisions jointly with others and weighing up different options. She’s a communicative partner who listens as well as talks. She doesn’t like being single and would move from one committed relationship to the next.”

Meghan Markle visits visit the Tembisa Township during royal tour of South Africa | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Claim that Meghan still lived with her ex when she went on a date with Prince Harry

Interestingly, what Homigman noted in Meghan’s chart about moving right “from one committed relationship to the next” is something Meghan reportedly did before she met Harry.

Before she and the prince said “I do,” Meghan and film producer Trevor Engelson tried the knot in 2011. In 2013, they divorced. By 2014, less than a year after her marriage ended, Meghan was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello. They broke up sometime in 2016, but the exact date is unknown and some royal watchers believe Meghan was still with Vitiello when she went on a date with Prince Harry.

While Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that “By the start of 2016, Meghan was confessing to friends that she regretted how quickly things had progressed with [Vitiello]. That was already obvious to some of her closest pals by the fact that she hadn’t moved in with the chef, Meghan had held on to her rental home. But it wasn’t until early that May that they officially ended their two-year romance.”

But investigative journalist and biographer of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors Tom Bower said that is not the case as the future duchess and the chef were living together in the summer of 2016 when Meghan started seeing Harry.

According to Bower, Meghan had persuaded Violet von Westenholz to set her up on a blind date with the prince while she was still sharing her home with Viteillo and “the situation for Meghan was tricky but manageable.” The final end of her relationship with the chef, Bower says, came after Harry’s visit to Toronto.

“At the end of the week, after he returned to London, Meghan was convinced that her spell was cast and the relationship with Harry would be sealed,” Bower wrote. “She told Cory that their affair was over. Unaware of the circumstances, he was relieved. The final months had been unpleasant.”