Queen Camilla Sent the Strongest Message of ‘Resilience’ in New Photo With ‘Distracted’ King Charles and ‘Passive’ Prince William, Kate Middleton — Body Language Expert

Queen Camilla looked the 'strongest in terms of emotion and resilience' in a photo with King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate Middleton taken on Dec. 5, 2023.

The royal family is putting on a united front in the midst of alleged “royal racists” being named. King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all smiles in a photo from a Buckingham Palace reception. According to a body language expert, it was Queen Camilla, 76, who had the “greatest impact” in the snapshot. Whereas her husband, stepson, and daughter-in-law appeared “distant” and “passive.”

Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate posed for a photo at a Dec. 5 Buckingham Palace reception

The royal family’s annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 5, 2023, saw King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, and Kate together alongside hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps.

During the London, England, reception, the four most senior royals posed for a photo together after certain versions of Omid Scobie’s Endgame biography, which hit shelves on Nov. 28, 2023, named those who allegedly commented on Prince Archie’s skin color prior to his 2019 birth.

The photo showed King Charles and William, clad in suits, medals, and sashes, alongside their wives Queen Camilla and Kate wearing tiaras, gowns and sashes.

Camilla had the most ‘active’ facial expression standing with King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace

Discussing everyone’s demeanor in the image, body language expert Judi James told Mirror it was Camilla who made the “greatest impact” visually. Not with what she wore — accessorized with the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara — but her facial expression.

“Camilla’s facial expression and smile have the greatest impact here,” James said, noting how the royal “normally has a tendency to look slightly nervous or passive” alongside her husband and his “glamorous son and daughter-in-law.”

In this instance, however, Camilla had what the expert described as the “most active” facial expression of the four. As a result, she stood out as “the strongest in terms of emotion and resilience.”

“Her eyes communicate directly with the camera and the way they are curved into a crescent shape suggests an authentic good mood and a possible gleam of new confidence,” James explained.

Additionally, Queen Camilla sported a “symmetric” smile. Whereas William and Kate’ looked “regal but passive” next to a “much more active” and “gleaming” queen.

King Charles looked ‘distracted’ next to Camilla, William, and Kate

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images

James then moved from examining Camilla’s body language to that of King Charles, William, and Kate. Speaking about the king, the expert saw a “distracted” monarch.

“In stark contrast, Charles’s eye expression looks much more distant and distracted,” she said. “He is the only one in the group not looking directly into the camera and, therefore, the only one not ‘on message’ with the ‘unbothered’ narrative.”

Meanwhile, William gave off signs of “continuing unity” with his father. “The body poses and subtle angles here do confirm the idea of continuing unity,” James said. “Charles and his eldest son stand side by side, and their mirrored inward head tilts would signal aligned thinking and a sense of taking an agreed stance.”

As for Kate, she mirrored William and, like, Queen Camilla, stood slightly back. “Camilla and Kate are both close to their husbands, tucked in slightly behind Charles and William in another mirrored signal of support.”

“William and Kate also mirror each other’s poses,” James said, noting how William clasped his hands in front of his torso while Kate touched her fingers together “lightly,” suggesting a “lack of tension.”

William and Kate gave off a “degree of optimism” with what appeared to be a slightly humorous tone to the father of three’s expression. However, the 41-year-old’s clenched teeth” hinted at “inner tension or even anger.”

The royal family hasn’t publicly responded to any allegations or claims made in Endgame at the time of writing.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.