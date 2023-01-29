Queen Consort Camilla Will Have a ‘Stressful Year’ in 2023 While King Charles Will Be ‘Successful,’ Predicts Celebrity Psychic

Camilla Parker Bowles is going to have a difficult year in 2023, while King Charles III will be successful, according to a celebrity psychic. Here’s what the psychic said is in store for the Queen Consort and how it differs from Charles’ upcoming year.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have vastly different years ahead of them in 2023, says celebrity psychic

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles have had a roller-coaster romance. Many fans know that Charles and Camilla had an affair during Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana, but it’s lesser-known that they had a relationship before Charles married the Princess of Wales. Diana died tragically in a 1997 car accident, years after divorcing Charles. He and Camilla emerged as a couple a year later, and they married in 2005.

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed King Charles’ behavior near his 74th birthday in November 2022. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said Camilla has played a “fundamental role” in developing Charles’ confidence.

“It’s clear that Camilla has played a fundamental role in King Charles’ happiness and his ability to be comfortable both with himself and in the company of others,” the expert said. “He seems a lot more confident and willing to converse and laugh with his family, as well as members of the public.”

Charles may continue to lean on Camilla in 2023, but a celebrity psychic predicted that the royal couple will have very different experiences in the upcoming year.

NEW: Next week, The Prince of Wales will formally present ‘Letters Patent’, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, to mark Southend-on-Sea officially becoming a city.



Charles and Camilla will also unveil a new eco-friendly Pier Train on the seafront and attend a reception. pic.twitter.com/ZE7EOXeJqg — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) February 23, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla will have a ‘stressful year’ in 2023, predicts the celebrity psychic

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman used tarot cards to predict what King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have in store for 2023. Speaking to Fair Betting Sites, Honigman shared that the card she pulled for Camilla does not bode well for the upcoming year.

“For this coming year, the Queen Consort receives the tarot card called the 7 of Disks, also known as Lord of Success Unfulfilled,” the psychic said. “This card tells of a stressful year for Camilla, where she will be called on to help out with a difficult family situation, and possibly even experience a slight decline in her physical well-being.”

She said the Queen Consort may be forced to miss some important events. “There will be so many events for her to attend, and so many obligations within the royal family, that she’ll need to look into reducing some of her other scheduled engagements,” Honigman predicted. “She won’t like having to miss some of the charity events she is involved with, but overdoing it could make her poorly. From July onwards, she’ll be reducing her royal commitments and prioritizing rest.”

Prince Charles and Camilla will undertake an official visit to Canada May 17-19 to mark the Queen’s #PlatinumJubilee. They will travel more than 2,000 miles from Newfoundland to the NW Territories _ quite a journey ?? pic.twitter.com/TYjV6lLALr — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) April 26, 2022

King Charles will receive ‘a lot of positive feedback’ in the upcoming year, according to the celebrity psychic

While Queen Consort Camilla may have a challenging year ahead of her, the celebrity psychic pulled a much more auspicious card for King Charles.

“For 2023, King Charles receives the tarot card called the Ace of Cups, also known as the Root of the Powers of Water. This tells us of a successful and rewarding year for the Monarch, where he will be receiving a lot of positive feedback for his sensitive conduct and charitable actions during his first year on the throne,” Honigman explained.

She said Charles will show his sensitivity in the upcoming year, and there will be many joyful family events. “Cups cards represent the Water element. Water is about emotions, sensitivity and dreams,” the psychic said. “This means that Charles will feel happy to have his family near him, and there will be many happy family occasions, even another wedding on the horizon for the extended royal brood, and a birth.”

Honigman also predicts Charles will make some changes to royal proceedings that will accommodate his family. “The coronation itself will be celebrated for its sensible and moderate presentation, and its honoring of generations before. The focus will be on family, not opulence. As King, the card suggests that Charles will modernize some traditions in 2023, to allow families to inherit more fairly, whether male or female descendants.”