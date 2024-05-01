Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter claims in a new interview that Princess Diana would have never allowed Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle. Arbiter worked for the royal family from 1988 through 2000.

Princess Diana would have veered Prince Harry away from a relationship with Meghan Markle

Dickie Arbiter, who worked for Queen Elizabeth for 12 years as her press secretary, has a good understanding of the inner workings of the royal family. He worked for the firm while Princess Diana was still a member before her separation and divorce from then-Prince Charles in 1996.

Arbiter told Times Radio he believes Princess Diana would have veered Prince Harry away from a relationship with Meghan Markle. He also discussed her reaction to the split between Harry and Prince William.

Arbiter says, “If Diana had been alive, I’m gonna stick my neck out here. I doubt Harry would have married Meghan.”

He continues, “Diana was very careful about her boys. She protected them. She would have protected them against anybody she felt wasn’t the right person.”

Diana would have put a ‘question mark’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship

Dickie Arbiter believes Princess Diana would have put a “question mark” on the fast relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple met in July 2016, became engaged in November 2017, and wed in May 2018.

“A lot of Harry’s problems, he’s admitted it, come from the fact that he’s not over that his mother was killed,” Arbiter claims.

“There comes a time when you have to ‘let go’ and get on with your life,” Arbiter said. “Coupled with that, he had two tours of duty in Afghanistan. The combination of the two makes it difficult for him to heal.”

“Maybe he’s found peace in California. I hope so,” Arbiter concluded.

Harry’s numerous girlfriends didn’t want the royal spotlight

Prince Harry in side-by-side photographs with Chelsea Davy (L) and Cressida Bonas (R) | Anwar Hussein/Karwai Tang/WireImage

As for Harry’s serious girlfriends before Meghan Markle, Dickie Arbiter believes the truly wanted to continue with their lives without the royal media breathing down their necks. Arbiter reflected, “Harry has had a number of girlfriends.”

“Chelsey Davy went on for quite a few years, but she backed out. She didn’t want to be a part of the goldfish bowl. She was also studying to be a lawyer and wanted to continue to do so without having the media breathing her neck.”

“Cressida Bonas wanted to pursue an acting career, and she did. She also didn’t want to be in the Goldfish Bowl,” Arbiter claimed.

“Harry saw his brother happy with children, and he wanted the same,” the former royal press secretary claimed. “My own personal opinion is that he rushed into marriage [with Meghan Markle].”

Prince Harry lives in California with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in May.