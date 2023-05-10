Queen Elizabeth II Would Have Wanted Prince Harry on the Balcony at King Charles’ Coronation for 1 Reason

One of the biggest royal events in history took place on May 6 when King Charles III was officially crowned Britain’s monarch. There were so many questions leading up to the king’s coronation including would Prince Harry be attending and if so would he appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex did attend the ceremony without his wife, Meghan Markle, but was not on the balcony.

Now, someone who previously worked for King Charles is weighing in and believes Harry should have been on the balcony because the late Queen Elizabeth II would have wanted him up there.

Members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2019 | Neil Mockford/GC Images

Why the king’s ex-butler thinks late queen would have wanted Harry on the balcony

Grant Harrold, who was King Charles’ personal butler for seven years, offered a reason why he thinks Queen Elizabeth would have wanted the Duke of Sussex on the balcony for that historic moment.

Speaking on behalf of Oddspedia, Harrold said: “I think with the queen, she was all about family and she would have wanted to have seen [Prince Harry] there. I think the whole thing would have been exactly how the late queen wanted it to be, if she was there to give approval it would have been exactly how she would have wanted. I think the sad part from her point of view would have been not having Harry and [Prince] Andrew on the balcony, but as non-working members of the royal family, that would have been a given.

“It would have been nice for Harry to be there. However, doing so, they risk people not approving and maybe Harry had also decided [he didn’t want to] and had to get back to [the U.S.] … As far as the king and queen go, however, and the whole service, I think she would have been over the moon.”

Queen Elizabeth banned Harry from standing on the balcony during her Platinum Jubilee

The late Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth chose not to invite her grandson on the balcony during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and announced it was due to the fact that he and his wife were no longer working royals.

Several days before that event took place, the palace released a statement noting that Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew would not be permitted to stand on the balcony with other members of The Firm.

“After careful consideration, the queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen,” the statement read.

King Charles sent signal with which royals appeared on the balcony after coronation

Members of the royal family standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony following King Charles III’s coronation | Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

Following his coronation, King Charles and Queen Camilla stood on the famous balcony alongside their pages of honor, Camilla’s sister, and working members of the royal family. With that, Charles revealed what his “slimmed-down monarchy” and its future look like.

The balcony appearance was thought to be the last and a final thank you to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s cousins the Duke of Kent, his sister Princess Alexandra, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester before they retire from royal duties.