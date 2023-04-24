Queen Elizabeth Thought Prince Harry Was ‘So Consumed’ by Love for Meghan Markle It ‘Clouded His Judgment,’ Book Claims

When Prince Harry decided he wanted to propose to Meghan Markle his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, gave him permission to do so. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as working royals less than two years after getting married.

According to an explosive new book, it was then that Harry’s behavior became worrisome to his grandmother as she thought the prince was “so consumed” by his love for his wife that it was “clouding his judgment.”

Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s statement after the Sussexes stepped down

On Jan. 8, 2020, Meghan and Harry surprised the world with the news that they were stepping back from their roles within the royal family and would work to become “financially independent.”

Two days after the couple’s bombshell announcement, Queen Elizabeth summoned Harry to a royal summit along with his brother and father to discuss the Sussexes’ future.

Following those talks, the late monarch released a statement that read: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Claim that the queen thought Harry’s love for Meghan ‘clouded his judgment’

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the Centenary of the RAF | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

But before they became financially independent, Harry received money from Charles despite the breakdown of their relationship. It also became public knowledge that the duke and Prince William weren’t on good terms.

According to royal commentator and historian Robert Jobson who authored the book Our King Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed, the queen felt that Harry’s love for Meghan “clouded his judgment” with his family.

“In truth, by the time his grandmother died, Harry had precious few supporters left in the family,” Jobson wrote (per the Daily Mail). “Even the queen, who had always had great affection for him, eventually tired of his outbursts.

“First, she had wearied of the volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her presence. Then Harry and Meghan had started publicly criticizing both the monarchy and members of the royal family. At that point, the queen was frankly mystified by the couple’s behavior, describing it as ‘quite mad.’ She came to believe, however, that her grandson was ‘so consumed’ by his love for his wife that it was ‘clouding his judgment.’”

Prince Harry contacted his grandmother when Charles stopped giving him money

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Jobson also reported that a royal source told him Harry began contacting the queen when his father wasn’t meeting his demands for more funds.

“Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome,” the source told Jobson. “She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father.”

When he did though, tempers allegedly flared leading to a heated argument between Harry and Charles.

“Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry’s calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds,” Jobson wrote. “When the queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank.”

Prince Harry did reveal that his father cut him off during the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.