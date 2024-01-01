Check out the viral video of the late Queen Elizabeth II's expressions when Prince William married Kate Middleton and when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married at London’s Westminster Abbey in 2011. Then seven years later, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Each wedding was a grand affair watched by millions around the world and both brides donned show-stopping wedding gowns. However, a video is circulating online claiming that Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t impressed with one. Here’s more on that and the clip that has gone viral.

Video captures Queen Elizabeth’s different expressions at each wedding

Prince William holds Kate Middleton’s hand as they walk down the aisle and greet Queen Elizabeth II | Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The video uploaded to TikTok recently shows both women walking down the aisle while Queen Elizabeth looks at their dresses. The late monarch smiles as the now-Princess of Wales walks past in an Alexander McQueen gown when she wed Prince William. The video then cuts to the queen looking less than thrilled at the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding when she wore a Givenchy gown.

The eight-second clip has amassed more than 30 million views and received over 2 million likes. It also garnered thousands of comments from royal fans trying to guess what the queen was thinking then and posting about which dress was their favorite.

“I mean she’s not wrong. Catherine’s dress was gorgeous,” one person said.

“Kate had way more beautiful dress,” a second person added while a third remarked: “To be honest though, Kate’s dress was iconic.”

But not everyone agreed and some users gave the duchess their vote with one writing: “Meghan’s dress was much more beautiful than Kate’s.” And another chimed in: “I prefer Meghan’s dress. For Kate, the wedding dress is kind of old-fashioned (for my taste).”

A photo of the queen during the Sussexes’ ceremony also went viral

Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There were several images from the prince and former Suits star‘s royal wedding that went viral including one of Queen Elizabeth glaring directly at Meghan while the ceremony was going on.

And an edited video later circulated on YouTube showing Harry’s eyes darting back to his grandmother as he sat at the altar next to his bride. The clip then cuts to the queen, who does not display any type of joy on her face. In fact, it looked as if the opposite were true, and because of that several commenters opined that the monarch was not happy watching the couple’s nuptials.

“A look says a thousand words. This look confirms what I always thought: Her Majesty was NOT happy about that marriage,” one person opined.

A second user said: “Queen made her point without a word spoken, that’s a true lady.”

A third noted: “Queen smiled at almost everyone’s wedding except Harry’s.”

While a fourth wrote: “Despite the fact that videos can be edited, no one can deny she looks really worried.”

And another pointed out the tone shown by members of Harry’s family during the wedding posting: “All the royals either laugh as Camilla did or looked as [if] they were in a funeral as the queen.”