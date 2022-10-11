Rachel Bilson Confronts Bling Ring Members Who Robbed Her in New Podcast Episode 

Rachel Bilson just shared a new episode of her podcast, Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas, featuring two former members of the Bling Ring, one of whom robbed her house. Gabby and Alexis Neiers were part of the infamous burglaries, and the sisters appear in the recent Netflix documentary The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. Here’s what the three women discussed on the podcast, how Bilson said she felt about the conversation, and how Gabby confessed to stealing from the actor.

Rachel Bilson | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Rachel Bilson hosted Gabby and Alexis Neiers on her podcast

On Oct. 10, Rachel Bilson released a new episode of her podcast, Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas. She interviewed Gabby and Alexis Neiers, who were part of the Bling Ring – the group of teenagers who stole millions of dollars worth of cash and merchandise from celebrity homes in 2008 and 2009.

The podcast episode description reads, “In this very special episode, Rachel confronts sisters Alexis and Gabby, both known for their involvement in the ‘Bling Ring,’ who robbed her house many times in 2009, as well as the houses of other prominent celebrities. Alexis and Gabby shed light on the difficult upbringings that led them to addiction and crime, share details from the robberies and their thoughts on the Netflix Documentary, and discuss their roads to redemption.”

The Bling Ring robbed Rachel Bilson in 2009. https://t.co/TaJ7t6YYE6 — PopCrush (@PopCrush) October 11, 2022

Rachel Bilson said she was ‘super conflicted’ about recording with Bling Ring members

The same day the podcast episode came out, Rachel Bilson shared an Instagram Story (which automatically disappears after 24 hours) sharing her feelings about the conversation. “The O.C.” star repeatedly mentioned she was “conflicted” about the episode.

“Today’s episode of Broad Ideas is a pretty unique episode. I was actually super conflicted about taping it and doing this interview,” Bilson said. “The Bling Ring has been in the news over the years multiple times for many reasons. I was a victim of the Bling Ring, the robberies they did that took place a long time ago. And I never really wanted anything to do with it, I never supported it, I never watched anything that was made about it.”

She continued, “But I decided to have my own conversation and hear what some of the members had to say for themselves. So, yeah, it’s out today if you want to listen, check it out on Spotify. I’m still conflicted about it, if you can’t tell. But it was an interesting conversation.”

First they robbed Paris Hilton. Then their lives were turned into a movie starring Emma Watson. Now Alexis Neiers and Nick Prugo are telling their side of the story.



The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — a three-part docuseries — premieres September 21. pic.twitter.com/HtFDJFon4R — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2022

Gabby Neiers recently confessed to robbing the actor’s house

On Sept. 21, Netflix released an original documentary called The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. The three-part series is about a series of celebrity burglaries that took place from October 2008 to August 2009. The culprits were a group of high school students, whom the media called the “Bling Ring.” Some of their victims were Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, and Megan Fox.

Alexis Neiers, who was imprisoned for her crimes, and her younger sister, Gabby (Gabrielle), appear in the documentary.

On Sept. 26, the two sisters shared an Instagram Live in which Gabby admitted she was involved in a Bling Ring robbery at Rachel Bilson’s house. Gabby was never arrested for any of the burglaries, and the statute of limitations makes it impossible for her to be charged now.

“I was at Rachel Bilson’s house one of the nights that it was robbed, and I went there willingly,” Gabby confessed. “I was drunk but I’m not making any excuses because I went there willingly.”

She also said, “What I’ve come to realize was the most important is to apologize to Rachel Bilson for what I did by stealing her sense of security and safety in her own home. And that’s what I stole from her more than anything.”

RELATED: The Bling Ring’s Nick Prugo Calls Gabby Neiers’ Confession a ‘Feeble Attempt … to Follow Alexis’ Blueprint to Notoriety’