‘Rain Is a Good Thing’ by Luke Bryan — Lyrics and Meaning

Start washing all your worries down the drain because, according to Luke Bryan, rain is a good thing. The country star released this single in 2009, earning praise from listeners even years later. Here’s what we know about the Doin’ My Thing track.

Luke Bryan released ‘Rain Is a Good Thing’ on ‘Doin’ My Thing’

Luke Bryan onstage during the 2016 CMT Music awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Bryan is the artist behind “Rain Is a Good Thing,” included in his full-length collection Doin’ My Thing. Since its Spotify debut, this track has earned over 125 million plays. The streaming platform credits Bryan as a co-writer on the 2009 release.

What is ‘Rain is a Good Thing’ by Luke Bryan about?

“Rain is a Good Thing” is an uplifting song, primarily detailing Bryan’s childhood and his current perspective on little things going wrong.

“My daddy spent his life looking up at the sky,” Bryan sings in the first verse. “He’d cuss, kick the dust, saying son it’s way too dry / It clouds up in the city, the weather man complains / But where I come from, rain is a good thing.”

These lyrics detail the importance of looking at the sunny side of life (pun intended). Some consider rain a negative thing, but to farmers, rain is a blessing. True to Bryan’s country roots, the artist sings that rain makes corn and corn makes whiskey.

“I wrote ‘Rain Is a Good Thing’ with one of my best friends in the world, Dallas Davidson,” Bryan said (via The Boot). “Dallas and I used to have the saying, ‘Rain makes corn, and corn makes whiskey,’ and it was just something we always said.”

“If we were a little bummed out about the rain,” he continued, “if we had a fishing trip planned or something and a big rain storm was coming through, we’d be like, ‘Well, rain makes corn, and corn makes whiskey,’ and that would kind of make us feel a little better about it.”

The lyrics feature imagery of people reacting differently to rain. Kids play in a mud puddle while country girls “want to cuddle.” Farmer Johnson, a character who needed to water his crops, did a little dance. It’s unclear, however, if Farmer Johnson is a real person.

What is Luke Bryan’s biggest hit?

The “Rain is a Good Thing” music video holds over 30 million YouTube videos. The single reached No. 1 on the country music charts — becoming this artist’s first original to do so. Although Bryan now has a handful of No. 1 country songs under his belt, he has never won a Grammy Award.

Even if “Rain is a Good Thing” is among Bryan’s biggest hits, other songs earned more streams on music platforms like Spotify. It’s surpassed by “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” “Play It Again,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” and “Knockin’ Boots.”

The country star continues to release original music, including 2022’s Prayin’ In a Deer Stand. Now, music by Bryan is available on most major streaming platforms.