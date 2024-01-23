The Bravo celebrity was released in 2015 after serving 11 months of her sentence.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice spilled details of the photos that were taken during her release from prison in 2015. She admits the snaps were staged and said in a new interview regarding her prison exit, she “might as well make money off it.”

Teresa Giudice shared why she staged her prison release photos for cash

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was interviewed for the podcast Hollywood Raw. She discussed why she made a deal to stage her release day photos after serving 11 months in prison.

Giudice admits, “The only time [I made a deal with paparazzi was] when I got out of jail. They wanted the first photo, and I did it.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘If they’re going to get it anyway, I might as well make money off of it.’”

The reality star worked with People Magazine for exclusive photos of her release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. She exited the facility at 5 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015.

Why did Teresa Giudice serve prison time?

Teresa Giudice was found guilty of fraud charges and sentenced to 15 months in jail in October 2014. Giuridce and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, plead guilty to bank, mail, wire, bankruptcy, and tax fraud.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas agreed to stagger the couple’s prison sentences for the sake of their four children. Teresa served first, and within two months of her release, Joe began his sentence. Both were required to pay a restitution fee of $414,588.

Joe served three years and was deported to Italy shortly after that. The couple then announced their separation and filed for divorce.

Giudice shared with podcast hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that it "took a long time" for her to "forgive" Joe because her parents died not long after she was released. "I came home, and I lost my mom eight months later. And then my dad moved in with us, and he was so upset," she continued.

“[My dad] cried for a year straight after my mother died. Then I had my dad with us for three years, and then he died. They were the best parents ever,” she added.

Do Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice still talk?

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice pose at a fan event in 2016 | Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

After their divorce, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. She claims she felt “so devastated” by her prison experience and losing her parents after that that she only recently forgave her ex-husband.

“We don’t talk that much because we only talk when I need him,” she said. “I need help with this; talk to this one like that.”

Giudice added that her current husband, Luis Ruelas, talks to her ex-husband more than she does. She claimed Ruelas is “always doing the right thing.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. It airs on Bravo.